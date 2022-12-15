STRICTLY OBSERVING: Playing pirate in Tennessee

Our Thanksgiving weekend trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, was highlighted by the Pirates’ Voyage Dinner Theater Show. We enjoyed the Dolly Parton’s Stampede Show, but had no idea how much more we would enjoy the Pirates’ Voyage show. In the fewest terms, we were blown away. I think that was largely due to the fact that we were in the front row. The performers, all of whom were the triple threat of actor/singer/dancer, nod hello to you during their performance and you can actually smell a salty aroma, as though you are amid the sea. The pirate ship is full-scale at the center of the 30,000-square foot, 300-seat arena.

Animals are always a big part of the show and, all of us being the animal lovers we are, thought they were the stars of the show, especially Salty the Sea Lion, who tricked his female pirate owner into giving him all her spare fish. He slid across the arena past thrilled audience members, barking cleverly and nodding appropriately at all questions. His water tricks were the pinnacle of the 90-minute spectacle that also featured swimming dogs, duck chases, and beautiful flying parrots that started the show with some of the most gorgeously vibrant plumage I have ever seen.

Seated in my favorite-colored section of red, we were known as the Crimson pirates who, under the leadership of Captain Scarlet, battle Captain Doubloon and the Sapphire crew for Davy Jones’s hidden treasure. Officiated by Captain Blackbeard, whichever team has the fastest duck races or pulls the boat across their side of the water with the aide of some young volunteers from the audience, wins the treasure. Though I think we won, if I recall correctly from our November 25 6 p.m. show, Captain Blackbeard decided that both teams were worthy of the treasure, which was divided equally.

That’s not before witnessing an amazing aerialist display, jaw-dropping sword fights, an incredible flame-throwing display and blazing gunfights. We also get to see what happens when a forbidden romance blooms before our eyes between the two feuding captains. We experience a raging storm at sea and witness everything from mermaids to ghostly dancing skeletons to the haunting spirit of none other than Davy Jones himself. Captain Blackbeard’s quartermaster, Calico Jack, modeled after Captain Jack Sparrow of Pirates of the Caribbean fame, leads us with excitement as our thrilling master of ceremonies along the way.

Of course, one of the biggest attractions to this show is the food. Some of it is exactly the same as Dolly Parton’s Stampede Show. The creamy vegetable soup, homemade biscuits and corn on the cob cannot be improved upon. The soup, in particular, is unbeatable. Unfortunately for my daughter Bella, the soup does not agree with her stomach. So, fortunately for me, I get a double helping.

The portions of the meal at Pirates’ Voyage, however, that is different from Dolly Parton’s Stampede show are meats and dessert. The herb-roasted potato also had a bit more of a zingy zest to it this time around. As opposed to a rotisserie chicken, guests were treated to a whole pan-fried chicken. Instead of pork, Pirates’ Voyage diners got a generous helping of sugar-cured ham. The dessert offering is a peach turnover as opposed to apple.

In my opinion, all differences in the Pirate’s Voyage menu are even more of an upgrade, especially concerning the meats. I am very carnivorous and fried chicken and ham are two of my all-time favorites. As with the Stampede show, I am always grateful for the free refills of Coca-Cola, coming from a town that houses a Pepsi bottling plant.

Our phenomenal server, Misty Haverly, a native of Jefferson City, was adamant that I would like the food and show at Pirates’ Voyage better than Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The Jefferson City, Tennessee, native was absolutely right, although both shows and meals were great. I hope to one day be able to round out my dinner theater experience in Pigeon Forge with an eventual visit to the Hatfield and McCoy’s dinner show. Until then, the Pirates’ Voyage experience will remain undefeated.

All three of the dinner theater outfits are own by the First Lady of Country Music herself. As with the Stampede show, each of the lucky elementary audience volunteers received a free book from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library with a specially-inscribed message from Dolly. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides books to children in all 50 of the United States, as well as throughout Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Ten percent of all children under the age of five have received free books from this program in the U.S. alone.

Of course, being owned by Dolly Parton, even a pirate show cannot escape having a Dolly track in its midst. Parton wrote all of the original music for the Pirates’ Voyage show with Mark Brymer. Her voice can be heard during the mermaid number on the song, “Sail Away.” When the show opened in Pigeon Forge in June 2019, the now 76-year-old entertainer spoke to a Knoxville newspaper about the song.

“It's a song I wrote about falling in love with a sailor boy thinking he's going to return, and they hardly ever do," said Parton. "They just sail away.”

The lady seated next to us, also wheelchair-bound, stated that she had seen the Pirates’ Voyage show several times. According to her, show offerings were different every time and each time was very enjoyable. My wife remarked that she could see the show again and again. I, too, would be a repeat customer, should I ever have the chance. It was definitely an evening filled with memorable family fun that none of us shall ever forget.

A columnist, novelist and author of various other book genres, Zach Cooley lives in Wytheville with his wife, Emily, and daughter, Bella.