William King Museum of Art (WKMA) in Abingdon has issued a call for artists for its biennial exhibition, From These Hills: Contemporary Art in the Southern Appalachian Highlands. This major exhibition of new works by artists working in all media highlights the continuing artistic vision of individuals in this region.

The call is open to artists working in any media — painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramics, glass, textiles, mixed media, video, or performance art — in the geographic areas of Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, Western North Carolina, Southern West Virginia, and

Eastern Kentucky.

William King Museum of Art wants to celebrate the diversity of regional artistic talent in this major exhibition of new works. From These Hills 2023 will open at the William King Museum of Art on Oct. 5 and will continue through Feb. 4, 2024.

The deadline for submissions is July 1. Accepted artists will be notified via email by Aug. 1.This exhibition will be guest-curated by Ali Printz, painter, curator, and scholar of art and Appalachian regionalism.

From These Hills: Contemporary Art in the Southern Appalachian Highlands is an original WKMA biennual exhibition established in 1993.

To request a prospectus, contact Anna Buchanan, curator of Contemporary Fine Art & Craft, at

abuchanan@wkmuseum.org or 276-628-5005 x106, or apply online at williamkingmuseum.org under “Call for Artists.” Submission fee of $20 is required upon entry.

For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art, visit www.williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005.