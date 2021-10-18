4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $210,000

LOOKING FOR PRIVACY? HURRY BEFORE THIS ONE IS GONE. This custom built one owner 4 Bedroom - 1.5 Bath all brick home situated on over 16 acres is available on the market for the first time. There is a full basement partially finished offering a den with a brick fireplace, one bedroom, and a half bath. Come set on the decks and enjoy the mountain view, the wildlife, and the privacy surrounding you. The property also offers an additional water hookup and septic where a singlewide home was and could be place again.