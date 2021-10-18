 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $210,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $210,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $210,000

LOOKING FOR PRIVACY? HURRY BEFORE THIS ONE IS GONE. This custom built one owner 4 Bedroom - 1.5 Bath all brick home situated on over 16 acres is available on the market for the first time. There is a full basement partially finished offering a den with a brick fireplace, one bedroom, and a half bath. Come set on the decks and enjoy the mountain view, the wildlife, and the privacy surrounding you. The property also offers an additional water hookup and septic where a singlewide home was and could be place again.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics