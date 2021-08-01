Historic Farmhouse in the Blue Ridge Mountains. This beautiful, recently restored 5 bedroom, 2 bath home was built circa 1889 and has beautiful views of the Elk Creek Valley and Point Lookout Mountain. The setting couldn't be more picturesque with several huge Willow trees and a strong year round creek. There are 2 covered porches situated to take in these beautiful views and listen to the sounds of the creek. Lovingly remodled recently, the home has a new metal roof, fresh paint, inside and out, brand new kitchen and appliances, new electical service with electrical upgrades to most of the house, new plumbing, all new, high quality replacement windows, new propane furnace / central ac and a reinforced foundation. There is also a barn, spring house and other out buildings that have potential for a workshop, studio or office. This property is located in the heart of the Elk Creek Valley in close proximity to Jefferson National Forest and all of the recreational opportunities Grayson
5 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $259,900
