A Saltville man is being treated in a trauma center after he suffered burn injuries when his home caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Smyth County Emergency Services Coordinator Curtis Crawford said Saltville, Chilhowie and Adwolfe fire crews responded to the home on Bent Lane, off of Valley Road, before 2 p.m.

By the time crews arrived, the home’s two occupants had made it outside and the house was fully engulfed in flames, Crawford said.

One of the occupants reported that the fire spread quickly once they noticed it, progressing to the entire home by the time the two escaped the building.

“We did everything we could, but the fire was so advanced by the time we got there that we didn’t really get a chance to save as much as we would have liked to and it was a total loss,” Crawford said.

The exact cause of the fire is not known at this time, but Crawford said it is believed to have originated near the front porch area and has been ruled accidental. The destruction the flames left behind made it difficult to pinpoint the cause, he said.

As a general safety reminder, Crawford cautioned residents that although the area has been seeing some warmer weather, the danger of fire that comes with the winter months can still be present.

“Even though it’s warming up we still get cold spells every so often,” he said. “It could be that heating elements or cooking elements are still being used. Just make sure that they’re still being used safely. Even though you might turn them off for a little bit and turn them back on, still use the same precautions that you would in the wintertime because we’re still in the middle of it.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Crawford said he had had no updates on the man’s condition. The American Red Cross will be facilitating relief efforts.