4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $449,000

This amazing home is getting its second chance on the market, due to family needing to downsize. Welcome home to your completely renovated 4 Bedroom,3 bath, 2 laundry room farmhouse on a mini farm with multiple barns/outbuildings just minutes from town. This 4292 square foot home has been completely custom remodeled while keeping its original charm with high ceilings, original heart pine floors, and trim. Updates include all new electrical with 400 amp service, new windows with transferable lifetime warranty, new dual heat pumps with transferable warranty, new metal roof, new septic system, all new plumbing, town water, new porches, laundry room on 1st and 2nd floor, all new insulation, granite counter tops, exposed brick chimneys, all new black stainless steel appliances with double wall oven, custom range hood, custom lighting, all new paint, big mudroom, and refinished floors. Master bathroom is completely custom with double person shower and soaker tub. Set up your showing now