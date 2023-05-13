William King Museum of Art’s Summer Art Camp will present a unique opportunity for children ages 4 to 18 to explore their creative side in a museum setting where they can find inspiration in the works of art that surround them.

Youth Summer Art CampChildren ages 4 to 12 can explore art and nature with the museum’s Summer Art Camp 2023. Artists have engaged with nature since the dawn of human creativity. Now art and nature-loving kids can join the ranks of artist-naturalists like John James Audubon as they create artwork using and inspired by the natural world.

This art camp theme is inspired by the Worrell Collection of Animal Art coming soon to WKMA, resident naturalist artist Suzanne Stryk, and the beauty of Appalachia, allowing kids to use creativity as a medium to connect to the natural world around them.

Teen Summer Art CampTeens ages 13 to 18 can tap into their creativity and discover their artistic style in Art Lab’s Teen Summer Camp at WKMA. Teens will spend five weeks honing their craft in one or more major art-making disciplines — mixed media/installation art, ceramics, indigo dying and fabric printing, graphic design and drone photography.

Learn more and sign up for summer art camps online at williamkingmuseum.org.