Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Baseball

GW hammers Highland

Colton Green was in control from the start on the mound and Ben Jollay set the tone at the plate early on as the George Wythe Maroons hammered Highland 11-1 in the first round of the VHSL Region 1C tournament.

Owen Repass hit two doubles and Tandom Smith tripled in the win. Jollay went yard to begin the bottom of the first inning and he was also behind the plate to receive pitches from Green, who struck out six in a three-hitter.

Logan Mullins, Austin Repass and Carson Stanley also hit doubles as part of GW’s 13-hit attack.

Softball

GW swipes one from PM

The Maroons went on the road and won in Buena Vista, besting Parry McCluer 4-2.

Soccer

GW shuts out Bears

Ava Ferguson and Joell Underwood scored three goals apiece as George Wythe blasted the Bears 8-0 in the first round of the Region 1C tournament.

GW (9-7-2) also received goals from McKenzie Tate and Hannah Repass.

Tennis

Eastside 5, Rural Retreat 0

Singles

Shealyn Mays def. Brionna Rakes, 7-5, 7-5; Cadence Fuller, forfeit

Doubles

Alexa Olinger-Holly Richards def. Annabele Fiscus-Kendra Irvin, 6-4, 5-7, 10-8; Gracen Evans-Annalese Brooks def. Braeden Musser-Julie Miller, 6-4, 7-5; Mays-Olivia Harrison, forfeit.