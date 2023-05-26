Baseball
GW hammers Highland
Colton Green was in control from the start on the mound and Ben Jollay set the tone at the plate early on as the George Wythe Maroons hammered Highland 11-1 in the first round of the VHSL Region 1C tournament.
Owen Repass hit two doubles and Tandom Smith tripled in the win. Jollay went yard to begin the bottom of the first inning and he was also behind the plate to receive pitches from Green, who struck out six in a three-hitter.
Logan Mullins, Austin Repass and Carson Stanley also hit doubles as part of GW’s 13-hit attack.
Softball
GW swipes one from PM
The Maroons went on the road and won in Buena Vista, besting Parry McCluer 4-2.
Soccer
GW shuts out Bears
Ava Ferguson and Joell Underwood scored three goals apiece as George Wythe blasted the Bears 8-0 in the first round of the Region 1C tournament.
GW (9-7-2) also received goals from McKenzie Tate and Hannah Repass.
Tennis
Eastside 5, Rural Retreat 0
Singles
Shealyn Mays def. Brionna Rakes, 7-5, 7-5; Cadence Fuller, forfeit
Doubles
Alexa Olinger-Holly Richards def. Annabele Fiscus-Kendra Irvin, 6-4, 5-7, 10-8; Gracen Evans-Annalese Brooks def. Braeden Musser-Julie Miller, 6-4, 7-5; Mays-Olivia Harrison, forfeit.