Immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath Log home with over 2600 sq ft of living space. This home has vaulted ceilings in the great room that opens to the large kitchen, has a large separate dining room, jetted tub in bath with separate shower, den on lower level with kitchenette, large bath with a tiled walk in shower and an office with a hidden vault room. Outside you have multiple outbuildings and another home site with water, electric and septic. House sits on 13.71 mostly wooded acres with trails and great hunting. Come sit on the 2 covered decks and enjoy the views and quietness of nature. Call today to view this one.
2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $249,500
