About 1.6 million (1 in 5) Virginians rely on wells, springs or cisterns for their household water. In the US, municipal (town water) water supplies are regulated by the EPA under the Safe Drinking Water Act, which mandates routine testing and treatment. Homeowners relying on private water supplies: 1) are responsible for all aspects of water system management, 2) often lack knowledge and resources to effectively manage, and 3) usually don’t worry about maintenance until problems arise.

The Virginia Household Water Quality Program was established in 1989. This program creates an opportunity for homeowners to know exactly what is in their drinking water and gives them the proper information they need to take steps to improve drinking water quality. This program will be organized and presented by the Bland County Extension Office. All samples collected will be confidential. There will be a kick-off meeting on Monday, August 7, at the Bland County Extension Office. You may stop by anytime between noon and 6 p.m. to pick up your sample kit and receive instructions on collecting samples. Samples will need to be collected on Wednesday, August 9, and returned to the extension office by 10 a.m. that day to be transported to Virginia Tech Labs. An interpretation meeting (test results, interpretation and basic information about maintenance and addressing problems) will be conducted at a later date.