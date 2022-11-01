MADD honors local delegate

Mothers Against Drunk Driving recognized a local legislator for a bill he sponsored to help survivors of parents killed in drunken or drugged traffic crashes.

Delegate Jeff Campbell of Saltville was named a 2022 Legislator of the Year by the national organization MADD.

Campbell represents the 6th House of Delegates District, which includes Wythe and Carroll counties and parts of Smyth County. A Republican, he has served in the House since 2014.

Campbell was one of four Virginia lawmakers honored with the designation.

A MADD news release said they were being honored for “their tireless efforts to eliminate the 100% preventable crime of drunk driving.”

MADD National President Alex Otte said, “MADD honors these four lawmakers for protecting the rights of impaired driving victims. MADD applauds representative Jeffrey Campbell for introducing Bentley’s Law to ensure justice for victims while holding impaired drivers accountable. We applaud Delegate Chris Runion, Senator Mark Obenshain, and Senator Emmett Hanger for authoring bills that help victims of impaired driving crashes seek just compensation.”

Across the country, MADD recognized the work of 65 state legislators.

MADD emphasized that the problem of impaired driving persists.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the MADD release said, drunk driving deaths increased in Virginia by 21% from 2019 to 2020 resulting in 286 fatalities. Preliminary estimates for 2021 indicate another increase in drunk driving deaths nationally.

Campbell authored Bentley’s Law (HB 136) that requires impaired drivers to pay child support when they cause a crash that kills a parent or guardian.

Bentley’s Law was first adopted in Missouri as an initiative Cecilia Williams. It was named for her grandson, Bentley, whose parents Lacey Newton and Cordell Shawn Michael Williams and their 4-month-old son, Cordell Shawn Michael Williams II, were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash on April 13, 2021.

Earlier this year, the Tennessee legislature supported “Ethan’s, Hailey’s, and Bentley’s Law.” Ethan and Hailey are the two surviving children of Tennessee Police Officer Nicholas Galinger, who was killed by a hit-and-run drunk driver.

Bentley’s Law has now been adopted or is being considered in about 20 states.

Hanger authored SB 230, which allows victims to obtain just compensation if an alcoholic beverage retail licensee overserves a drinking driver who causes a crash resulting in bodily injury or property damage. Specifically, SB 230 creates a course of action against an alcoholic beverage control retail licensee who sells alcohol to a customer who subsequently injures another by driving while impaired if the consumption of the alcohol caused or contributed to an injury or property damage while the customer operated a motor vehicle.

“I am honored to be recognized by MADD, the leading national organization working to stop drunk driving and educate citizens on the tragic impact it has on families,” said Hanger (R-Augusta County) in the release. “Highlighting all the ways restaurants can help curb drunk driving and the responsibility they have serving patrons is an important component of keeping drunks off the roads. Everyone should do what they can to help a friend or other customer find an alternative way home when they have consumed too much alcohol. Do your part to help break the link that leads to tragedies resulting from drunk driving.”

Runion authored HB 984, which allows the ability for victims to obtain just compensation if an alcohol beverage or cannabis retail licensee overserves an underage drinking driver who causes a crash resulting in bodily injury or property damage.

Obenshain authored SB 555, which allows the ability for victims to obtain just compensation if an alcohol beverage retail licensee overserves an underage drinking driver who causes a crash resulting in bodily injury or property damage. Specifically, SB 555 creates a course of action against an alcoholic beverage control retail licensee who sells alcohol to an underage person who was visibly intoxicated if the consumption of the alcohol caused or contributed to an injury or property damage while the underage person operated a motor vehicle. The plaintiff must prove such negligence by a clear and convincing evidence standard.