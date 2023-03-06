Billingsway Arena in Wythe County will host a special competition for the International Barrel Racing Association Saturday, March 11.

This is not part of the regular schedule for the Crockett arena. The regular season will begin April 21.

Exhibitions for the upcoming IBRA event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 Saturday and the show is scheduled for 1 p.m. Events to be contested include 3D open poles, 3D youth poles, pee wee barrels, open IBRA 4D barrels, youth IBRA 3D barrels, adult IBRA 3D barrels and Masters’ IBRA 3D barrels.

Billingsway will hold 15 rodeos in its monthly series: April 21-22, May 19-20, June 16-17, July 14-15, Aug. 18-19, Sept. 15-16, and the Finals, Oct. 20-22.

The arena is located at 670 Cinnamon Run (SR652), near Crockett, approximately seven miles northeast of Speedwell off VA21.