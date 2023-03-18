The Lincoln Theatre has issued a call to all rising first- through 12th-graders to audition for this year’s Missoula Children’s Theatre program.

The program will be hosted by theatre and sponsored by Food City. Through it, the kids will present King Arthur’s Quest.

The Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT), the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre, has toured extensively for more than 40 years now from Montana to Japan, and will visit nearly 1,200 communities this year with up to 44 teams of tour actor/directors. A tour team arrives in a given town with a set, lights, costumes, props, everything it takes to put on a play... except the cast.

The team will hold auditions at The Lincoln Theatre on July 10 at 10 a.m. and cast 60 local students to perform in the production.

To audition, parents or guardians must pre-register child(ren) by completing the registration form on www.thelincoln.org, emailing director@thelincoln.org, or calling 276-783-6092. There are limited spaces, but every child will receive a part. The show is then rehearsed throughout the week and a public performance is scheduled for presentation on Saturday, July 15, at 3 p.m.

All MCT productions are original adaptations of classic children’s stories and fairytales — a twist on the classic stories. Also included in the residency are three enrichment workshops presented by the tour actor/directors. Creativity, social skills, goal achievement, communication skills and self-esteem are all characteristics that are attained through participation in this unique, educational project.

MCT's mission is the development of life skills in children through participation in the performing arts.

Located in the heart of Marion’s downtown district, The Lincoln Theatre is a restored theatre in the Mayan Revival style, offering year-round entertainment, including live music, comedy events, diversity awareness programs, classic & independent film series, youth artistic camps, theatrical performances, and more.

Originally constructed in 1929 as Southwest Virginia’s premiere “movie palace,” the Lincoln has long been a community hub.

For more information about The Lincoln Theatre and event tickets, visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.