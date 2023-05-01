Baseball

Marion edges Richlands

A walkoff error in the bottom of the eighth inning lift Marion to a win over Richlands, 9-8, to claim third place in the Coppinger Invitational at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton.

Mason Pugh and Kade Terry had three hits and two RBIs apiece for the Scarlet Hurricanes, which led 8-1 going into the top of the sixth inning before the Blue Tornado scored seven over the next two frames to force extra innings. Marion loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth and then pushed across the winning run on an error.

Richlands was led by C.J. Earls with three hits and Max Herndon with two hits and two RBIs.

Corbin Bade picked up the win for Marion. Parker Lowe took the loss for Richlands.

Pioneers pound Panthers

Chance Parker doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in five runs and Seth Buchanan added a triple, single, four runs and also picked up the win for the Pioneers' in a 19-3 Hogoheegee District home win over the Panthers.

Nathan Phillips drove in four runs and scored three times and Nick Belcher doubled and added three RBIs. Dagan Barton scored four runs for the Pioneers, which scored five runs in the first and six in the second and fourth.

Northwood, which had six errors, was led at the plate by Denim Kirk with three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Softball

Lebanon skunks Northwood

Kaitlynn Morrison drove in three runs and Morgan Varney, Madison Hill and Jacie Campbell had two RBIs apiece for the Pioneers in a 13-0 Hogoheegee District home win over the Panthers.

Varney and Hill had two hits each. Erin Rasnake allowed just one hit to pick up the win. Sydney Carter had the lone hit for Northwood.