E&H marks LGBTQ+ History Month with variety of activities

October is LGBTQ+ History Month and the Division of Student Affairs and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging at Emory & Henry College is honoring the history of LGBTQ+ people throughout the month with a full schedule of events on campus.

Tuesday, Oct. 11, was national coming out day and Director of Housing and Residence Life Darryl Glenn acted as the master of ceremonies for the College’s first LGBTQ+ History Month event. Glenn and Director of Student Activities Emily Bishop provided students with a community event featuring a symbolic door to walk through representing the coming out journey, music to dance to, a space to discuss their coming out stories and rainbow-iced cupcakes.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, featured a drag performance by the Boone Barbies at the Board of Visitors Lounge on the Emory campus.

Friday, Oct. 21, is Pride Night at the college, offering students a queer club experience at Martin Brock Hall on campus. Pride Night is an event that will provide LGBTQ+ people an opportunity to share their culture with the campus community. Featuring music from queer artists and LGBTQ+ icons/allies, attendees will learn about the queer genre. Terrel Smith, a student at the college, will DJ Pride Night on campus. He is a member of the LGBTQ+ Student Union as an ally, and he has shown interest in using his passion for music production to help create a queer-positive space on campus.

“Queer students feel separate from their non-LGBTQ+ counterparts,” said President of the LGBTQ+ Student Union and Student Intern with DEI&B Jacob Cordle. “I want queer students on campus to have the opportunity to connect with the rest of the Emory & Henry community and show that we are all the same.”

On Monday, Oct. 24, DEI&B will be hosting a showing of “Moonlight” at the McPherson Center firepit at 8 p.m. “‘Moonlight’ shows the intersections between the Black and queer communities and how important one’s identities are. We hope this event shows queer people, especially queer people of color, that it’s okay to be queer and that they are not just ‘one thing,’” Cordle said.

Join Emory & Henry staff, faculty and students at these LGBTQ+ History Month events and learn more about the Division of Student Affairs and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging at Emory & Henry College at ehc.edu/diversity-equity-inclusion.