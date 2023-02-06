Sunday, Jan. 29, was a fifth Sunday and our pastor had a free day off. Our own lay speaker, Deedy Hurst, brought us at Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church a wonderful message from Hebrews 11 reminding us how important faith is to our spiritual journey. To have faith is to be sure of the things we can’t see. It is by faith we win God’s approval. As we read and study the Scriptures, seek his guidance and try to obey his commandments, we will be blessed.

Grace Circuit Bible Study is each Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Mitchell Church in the basement. Pastor Aubrey Whitlow leads the study. Everyone is invited to attend.

Our prayer concerns are Phil and Mildred Green, Russell Rogers, Cason Gravley, Sherry Tate, Deedy Hurst, Carson Frye, Phyllis Suthers, David Safewright, David Hedrick, Debbie H. Burress, Burley and Virginia Thomas; Amy, C.W., Robert and Pam Burnett; Nancy Hall; Dollie Monroe; Grace Davis; Colleen Dunford; Shirley Ashley; Linda Porter, Jody Cantrell; Judy Rorrer; Mary Johnson; Edna Frye; Adrain Kearns; James and Beth Hurst; Jean Hurst; Janie Bralley; Wanda Umberger; Tyler Arney; Dewey Clemons Jr.; Rachel Selfe; Richard and Karen Mize; Jeanie Burcham; John Goins; Kathy Arnold; Michelle Fisher; Phyllis Viars; A.R. Frye; Joyce Layne, Alfred and Diane Stephens, Ted Anders; Laura Brewer; Larry Watson; Larry Martin; Marveen Brooks; Randy Umberger; Dick Boyd; Jeff Dean; Richard Goins; Richard Lambert; Jean Hurst; Andy Burcham; our country and its leaders; our military personnel and their families; first responders; health care workers; teachers; pastors; social workers; the Ukraine crisis; all disaster victims and world peace.

Senior adult day at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, beginning at 10:30 a.m. We have devotions, bingo and lunch. All senior adults are welcome to enjoy the fun and fellowship. If schools are closed because of the weather, this event will be canceled.

Phyllis Burress invited me to ride with her to Princeton on Friday morning. We enjoyed lunch at Dairy Queen in Bland on our way home. What a delightful fellowship we enjoyed! Then Phyllis spent the weekend with her son Tim and his family in the Saltville area.

It’s amazing how quickly January has slipped by. Hopefully that means spring will be here before we know it.

Have a great week and count your blessings.