Tire collection event this Saturday

The Wythe County Solid Waste Department in partnership with Farm Bureau will be hosting a tire collection event on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. via appointment.

The Kents Lane Convenience Center, located near the exit of Wythe County’s Progress Park, will be accepting up to 2,400 tires this year.

Like previous years, this year’s tire collection event will be by appointment only.

“To ensure we don’t have to turn residents away this year, we’re requiring individuals to make an appointment beforehand – this will ensure that we have enough trailers to accommodate the tires.” said Billy Bowers, Wythe County’s Solid Waste Director.

Bowers said that county residents wishing to schedule an appointment should call 276-223-6119 and leave a message, providing their name and telephone number.

“We’ll be checking the messages daily and call the individuals back to schedule an appointment.”

According to Bowers, the annual event plays a major role in reducing the amount of litter in Wythe County. This event collected as many as 3,400 tires in previous years, keeping them from being dumped illegally or becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes and vermin.

Organizers of the event say that tires should be “generally dried” and free of mud and dirt. Residents who have tires filled with water should drill a hole in the sidewall and let it drain.

In addition to Wythe County’s residential tire collection event, Farm Bureau will also be set up at the Kents Lane facility, accepting commercial tires (limit 20) from Farm Bureau members.

The October tire collection day is one of several initiatives Wythe County will be spearheading this fall in an effort to reduce litter and promote the natural beauty of Southwest Virginia.