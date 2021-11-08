3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $499,000

Located in Tazewell Co, Va, within close proximity to the Back of the Dragon and 15-20 min to Bluefield, you'll find this rare opportunity to own acreage along the Clinch River! In addition, a 1984 1600' 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with wrap around porch and 3 bay drive under garage (currently used as a rental) & a separate large 4 bay garage convey. This property would make any outdoorsman or farmer a wonderful forever home. The main house and additional property is for sale and being sold separately, see MLS # 80655 for more information. Main home must sell first.