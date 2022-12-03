Christmas trees: Before you plant

During times of uncertain economic stability, it is only natural to seek additional revenue streams. Especially if you are farming and self-employed, finding a cash cow to go along with the ones in your pasture is always a plus.

The trouble is most cash cows come with their fair share of bull.

Right now, the Christmas tree business is pretty good. Prices are high and demand is strong, but like all things good times come with bad ones as well. Still the urge to capitalize on the tree market can be very attractive and seem to be “low-hanging fruit,” especially if one is unaware of the time and effort needed to produce a good tree.

Fraser firs are the Cadillac of the Christmas tree world. They are just hard to beat for decorating, but there is a reason why they are grown where they are grown and not grown where they are not. Site selection is the key to producing a good Fraser.

North Carolina State has done an excellent job researching Fraser Fir production. The remainder of this column are points from their website on growing Frasers.

Proper site selection for Fraser fir Christmas trees involves consideration of a wide number of factors that can influence the ultimate success of production. Many Fraser fir growers continue to incur costs for poor site selection decisions made years ago.

Aspect (the direction a field faces) and elevation can influence the incidence of several pests. Site factors including clay content of soils, soil depth to an impervious layer or rock, and water drainage patterns across a field can predispose Fraser fir to infection by Phytophthora root rot (PRR).

Elevations below 2,500 feet seem to be worse for PRR. Development of PRR depends on the interaction of the pathogen, Phytophthora cinnamomi, the host, and the environment. PRR can only occur where the fungus has been introduced, but it spreads with water, soil, and farm equipment. As a soil-borne disease, PRR is nearly impossible to control and will remain in the soil for years if not decades to come.

Fraser fir has no resistance to the disease. Fungicides are a short-term solution that often fail to penetrate the root zone. Landscape features, soil hydrology (movement of water through the soil), and human activity all can influence development and spread of the disease. While the disease may be more likely to develop on a poor site, a “good” site with perfect soils can be overwhelmed in a flood or an extremely wet season. Proper site selection can improve the odds of harvesting a healthy crop but provides no guarantee.

Elevation and aspect are often used to define the suitability of a site for Fraser fir, particularly in regard to the climate and soil. As a rule of thumb, growers in some counties used a 3,000-foot bottom threshold, but widespread production in other counties occurs at much lower elevations. However, either extreme in elevation present problems. Very cold, exposed high-elevation sites (ridges and peaks above 4,500 feet) and very warm low-elevation sites (south-facing slopes below 2,500 feet) adversely affect Fraser fir root growth, bud set and foliage quality. At either climatic extreme, the period of time that tree roots function may be limited.

Soil characteristics for a potential site must be evaluated thoroughly not just for nutrient status but also for soil physical properties. Many growers take a surface soil sample (0-4 inches) for nutrient analysis. Additional deeper samples of 4-8 inches or even 12-20 inches will indicate what trees have to draw on during periods of moisture stress. Soil reports provide a good indication of the amount and type(s) of lime and fertilizer needed to provide optimum fertility for Fraser fir growth. Multiple nutrient deficiencies, toxicities, or pH imbalances should be “red flags” for selecting that site. The process of collecting soil samples also provides a good indication of topsoil color, texture (amount of sand, silt, and clay), and compaction. While there is no “right” topsoil, darker, loamy, and less compacted soils generally are good.

Simply looking at the surface soils is not enough, however. Using a shovel or preferably a soil auger, determine the depth of topsoil and subsoil. Mountain soils will vary from 20 to 60 inches to bedrock. Deeper soils will generally provide more water and nutrients during dry periods and provide a greater depth of aerated soils during the wet periods than will shallow soils. Shallow topsoils will not sustain more intensive site preparation or tillage practices that can result in either erosion or compaction. As stated earlier, the soil survey conducted by the NCSU Fraser Fir Task Force in 1999-2000 showed a very strong link between the incidence of Phytophthora root rot and the presence of shallow soils.

All site factors that contribute to optimal Fraser fir growth must be met in a particular location. However, several farm management issues should be considered as well. The site should fit the intended scale of production. Farm equipment, particularly tractors with tree planting machines or sprayers, must be able to function for the field size, turnout areas, and terrain. Farm location, road accessibility, and harvest season access are critical to keeping production costs low. The cost of additional road construction can be a major ongoing expense and drawback for some sites.

Thieves may be attracted to multiple access points or limited visibility that can make equipment and tree theft easy. It might be a useful exercise to consider a new site from a thief’s perspective. If neighbors live close to the property line, pesticide use or other activities can become points of conflict. Growers have maintained buffers or planted screens just to keep the peace. Making investments to address any of these management factors could be justified for a good production site, but they can tip the balance against sites with marginal soils or landscape features.

As a cattle farmer said a few years ago regarding his questions about starting an apple orchard, “Man, that’s more work than the calves!” There is no easy way to farm cash out of the land. The important part is to do a thorough job of researching the “but what ifs” and not spending the first dime until all of the homework is done.

Upcoming Events

Dec. 7—VQA Sale.

Dec. 12—VQA Steer Take Up.

Dec. 14—VQA Heifer Take Up.

Dec. 16—Deadline to consign for the January 2023 VQA Sale.

Dec. 19—BQA Recertification Meeting, Smyth County Farm Bureau.

Jan. 10, 2023—January VQA Sale.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.