Bulldogs best G-Girls

Maddie Day had herself a night with 30 points, eight steals and four blocks as the Tazewell Bulldogs earned a 54-43 Southwest District victory over archrival Graham.

Maddie Gillespie’s 16-point, nine-rebound performance was also notable.

Eastside 57, Rye Cove 28

Sophomore Azzy Hammons continues to score in high numbers as she totaled 25 points in a Cumberland District win over the Eagles of Rye Cove.

Taylor Clay added 13 points and seven steals for Eastside, which built a 32-17 halftime lead.

Gracie Turner led Rye Cove with 10 points.

G-Men slip past Bulldogs

Blake Graham, Jacob Pruitt and Jamel Floyd each scored nine points for Graham in a 51-46 Southwest District win over rival Tazewell, a game which ended prematurely due to a scuffle.

An altercation with 2:07 left led to the game being called as tempers flared.

Johan Willis had 13 points for Tazewell, while Sean Ray scored 11 points. 

