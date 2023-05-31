Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Barter Theatre, the nation’s longest-running professional theatre with nearly 90 years serving audiences across the southern states, announced its summer season.

This upcoming season, on its main Gillam Stage, Barter is set to present the high-energy rock ‘n’ roll classic Footloose.

The summer season will continue with the fresh comical adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Sense and Sensibility at Gilliam Stage and the zany comedy Country Girls at Smith Theatre.

For those looking for a fun family option, The Barter Players will present a line-up of kid-friendly shows, including Rapunzel and Robin Hood at Smith Theatre.

Barter’s ticket prices start at $20 ($16 for shows by The Barter Players).

“This is such an exciting time of year for us, as the weather warms up and our small town comes to life. We strive to present productions that reflect that liveliness and invite theatre lovers of all ages to come out and enjoy beautiful Abingdon and all it has to offer,” said Katy Brown, producing artistic director of Barter Theatre.

For a full schedule of Barter Theatre shows and more detail on each, visit: https://bartertheatre.com.