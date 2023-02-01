3 injured, lanes closed in Thursday I-81 crash in Smyth

An interstate crash that sent three semi-truck drivers to the hospital Thursday morning took several hours of cleanup before lanes were reopened that evening.

A state police spokesperson said the crash occurred around the 44 mile marker on Interstate 81 around 11 a.m. when a tractor-trailer traveling south ran off the left side of the road, through the median and into the northbound lanes where it struck another semi-truck.

The two trucks, one of which was hauling paper and the other hauling sawdust, caught fire. Debris from the crash also struck he windshield of a third tractor-trailer. The driver of the truck that crossed the median was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for Treatment of serious injuries. The drivers of the other two involved trucks were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Smyth County Emergency Services Coordinator Curtis Crawford said Thursday afternoon that the fire had spread to the load of sawdust being hauled, making efforts to fight the fire difficult.

With both northbound lanes closed due to the crash, VDOT Spokesperson Michelle Earl said drivers saw severe backups with traffic being diverted onto Lee Highway. Southbound’s exit 44 was also closed to facilitate the detour.

Fire crews from Marion Fire-EMS, Chilhowie Fire-EMS and the Adwolfe Fire Department spent several hours battling the flames before the fire was finally extinguished and the scene cleared just before 7 p.m.

Virginia State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.