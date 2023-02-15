The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports a variety of construction and maintenance projects that could impact drivers in the Bland, Smyth and Wythe areas.

When traveling through highway work zones, VDOT urges drivers to use caution and be alert to changes in traffic patterns and slow-moving or stopped traffic.

Interstate ProjectsA project to add a truck climbing lane to Interstate 81 northbound near mile marker 39 in Smyth County is underway. The roadway shoulder is closed during construction. (Completion: May 2024.)

Motorists should be alert to work underway to improve Interstate 77 at exit 64 in Bland County. The project includes maintenance repairs to the I-77 bridges over Route 61 and Clear Fork Creek and improvements to the exit 64 northbound and southbound ramps. (Completion: May 2023.)

Be alert to a project to replace the I-77 bridges over Cove Creek in Wythe County, located about two miles north of I-81 between mile markers 44 and 42. Motorists can expect an altered traffic pattern on southbound I-77 and periodic nighttime lane closures while work is underway. (Completion: early 2023.)

Maintenance ActivitiesInterstate 81

- Daytime lane closures southbound near mile marker 48 to mile marker 47 in Smyth County for a road widening project.

- Nighttime bridge repairs northbound from mile marker 83 to mile marker 84 in Wythe County Feb. 15-16. All northbound traffic will be detoured off interstate and back on at Exit 84 during a portion of that time.

- Nighttime bridge repairs southbound from mile markers 86 to 83 in Wythe County for Feb. 16-17. All southbound traffic will be detoured off interstate and back on at Exit 84 during a portion of that time.

- Daytime guardrail repairs southbound near mile marker 48 in Smyth County.

- Daytime guardrail repairs northbound at mile marker 66 in and southbound between mile markers 66 and 62 in Wythe County.

- Nighttime bridge work north and southbound from mile marker 34 to 35 and northbound near mile marker 50 in Smyth County.

-Day and nighttime bridge deck repairs northbound near exit 35 in the Chilhowie area through Feb. 17. Be alert to a 14-foot width restriction during repairs.

- Daytime and nighttime bridge deck repairs near mile marker 72 northbound in Wythe County through Feb. 17. Be alert to a 14-foot width restriction in the right lane during the repairs.

- Daytime and nighttime pothole patching in Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties.

- Daytime tree and brush removal near mile marker 72 in Wythe County.

To help motorists take the guesswork out of travel plans, call VDOT’s 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org for real-time traffic information.