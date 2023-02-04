Brand new single level home in Wytheville. This beautiful home is ready to move in and enjoy the open floor plan and tasteful options offered here and soak in the mountain views from the covered porches. With a well appointed kitchen and island and open access to the spacious living room, this home has plenty of space for entertaining and wonderful views of the mountains from every room. Book an appointment soon to not miss out on this brand new jewel.
2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $249,000
