Cripple Creek News

Happy birthday wishes to Carley Suthers on Oct. 22, Andrew Beaver on Oct. 22, Amy Bear on Oct. 23, Jane Ayers Hudgins on Oct. 23, Ann Sayers on Oct. 23, Jessica Manuel on Oct. 23, Sue Ayers on Oct. 24, Jay Bird Umberger on Oct. 25, Brandon Dunford on Oct. 25, Mary Jo McKenzie on Oct. 25, Chris Moore on Oct. 27, Linda Luck on Oct. 28, Debbie Pickle on Oct. 28, Chad Crigger on Oct. 28.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: happy 25th anniversary to Lynn and John Young.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the family of Brenda Bowles.

Pigalicious in Speedwell will have a Rook Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. The cost is $20 a team or $10 single-draw for partners, 500 pts or 30 minutes. Drinks and unlimited menu served, pork rinds, fried pickles, BBQ, pizza and more. You may contact them at 621-4406.

The First Baptist Church in Speedwell will have a Fall-O-Ween Jesus on Friday, Oct. 28, 7-9 p.m. There will be a lock-in that will follow for ages 7-17 and children must be picked up by 7 a.m. on Oct. 29.

The Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department's BBQ Dinner will be held on Friday, Oct. 28.

The Rural Retreat United Methodist Church Spooktacular Event will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, 5-9 p.m. There will be candy, games and fun and everyone is welcome.

The Rural Retreat Youth League's Jeeper Creeper Halloween Event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 3-7 p.m. There will be al ot of fun activities and food. There will also be a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9MM Pistol drawing at 6 p.m. and tickets are $10 each.

The RRHS SCA Trunk or Treat will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. Candy will be given out by clubs, sport teams and other school organizations.

Little Wonders Daycare Center in Rural Retreat will have a Trick or Treat event on Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Ivanhoe Fire Department will have a Halloween Trick or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, at 6 p.m. with candy and fun fire maze.

The Rural Retreat Wrestling Club is selling Raffle Tickets for a Ruger American Predator 6.5 Creedmoor. Drawing to be held on November 13 and tickets are $10.

Dr. Pepper Day will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. at the Rural Retreat Depot.

Asbury Church in Rural Retreat will have a Trunk-or-Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Speedwell Elementary School will host a Dare For Saying "BOO" to Bullying Fall Event on Monday Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. There will be a Parent Seminar 10-11 a.m., Trunk-or-Treat, crafts, spooky treats and wearing a costume is encouraged.

The Speedwell Fire Department came to Speedwell Elementary School last Friday and talked to them about fire safety, showed them the different fire trucks and even gave each child a fire hat. The kids had a great time. Thank you for all you do and for this event each year.

I love being able to help fill the Hope Packs for the children. If you are able, they fill them on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. at the HOPE Restaurant and I'm sure they would love the help.

Well I have lady bugs again but I guess it is that time of year. We are now down to one wheelbarrow load of walnuts instead of the trailer loads and I think the chestnut are finally gone. We took a ride through the mountain last Sunday and the trees are absolutely beautiful.

I don't know who left the door open and said the "s" word but please shut the door and say don't say "snow" again. You all know how much I hate winter and this really hurts after having such nice days. I am going to miss being able to sit on the porch. I am not ready for winter at all and hope and pray it will be a mild one but I'm afraid it is not going to be so. I drug out the electric blanket and whined the whole time I was putting it on the bed, "it is too early for this."

Prayer concerns are: the hurricane and flood victims, the unsaved, those who have lost a loved one, Rabbit Catron, Greg Hash, Helen Bass, Landon Callahan, Melissa Caldwell, J.W. and Ann Cumbow, Steve King, Dewey Clemons, Jr., Jackie Peery, Bill Cooper, Jane Ayers Hudgins, Sue Denny, Verna Henley, Tim and Beci McCobing, for a mild winter and our power stays on, all those with any type of illness, the rising cost of food and gas and medicine, all first responders, those in the hospital and nursing homes, those having surgery, our military, always give the good Lord thanks for all you have and especially for your family.

Until next time: cut open the top of the pumpkin and pray "open my mind so I can learn about you", scoop out the insides of the pumpkin and pray "take out my sin and fill me with you Jesus, carve the eyes and pray "help me see the good in the world and be a light in the darkness, carve out the nose and pray "I'm sorry for turning up my nose to all you've given me, carve out the mouth and pray "help me speak words of truth and love every day", place the candle inside and pray " fill me with your light so I can shine for others to see. Amen. Have a wonderful week.