LIBRARY NOTEBOOK: It's travel time

Are you planning or dreaming about a vacation? The Mountain Catalog Network lists travel guidebooks to help you plan a trip. Your options are as close as hiking the Blue Ridge Parkway to historic sites in Thailand.

Just in case you are looking for warmer climates, check out New Orleans or the Caribbean. If you are looking for information on cruise options, check out our books on Alaskan or Caribbean cruises. Don't forget to check the Libby App! There are more guidebooks on Overdrive. All you need is a library card in good standing.

Dreaming of going outside of the United States? Don't forget to apply for your passport (fees apply). Plan ahead to have your passport in hand prior to traveling abroad. Processing can take 6 - 9 weeks for a routine application. Wythe County Library is a designated Passport Application Acceptance Facility. Passport applications are processed by appointment only and must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance. Call Wythe-Grayson Regional Library Offices at (276) 773-2761 for instructions and to set up an appointment at the Wythe County Public Library (Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm).

Dreaming of going to Spain and like to communicate in Spanish? Check out Transparent Languages. There are over 100 languages to choose from. The Link is available on the Wythe-Grayson Regional Library website (wgrlib.org). Create an account to track your progress as you learn.

Need a Library Card to access all these great resources? Ask at the front desk of any WGRL library how to apply for a free library card.

Dungeons and Dragons gaming is at the Wythe County Public Library on Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m. This library attraction has been growing since it started. A gaming group has also started at the Rural Retreat Public Library every other Friday (watch this space for the next one).

The Twisted Stitchers knitting and social group is hosted Friday at 4 p.m. by the Wythe County Public Library.

Here is the latest list of new items added at the Wythe County Public Library, ready for checkout:

Fiction: “Vanishing Edge” by Claire Kells (mystery); “Foster” by Claire Keegan; “You Can Hide” by Rebecca Zanetti; “Dead Man’s Hand” by James J. Butcher; “The Forgotten Home Child” by Genevieve Graham; “Little Red House” by Liv Andersson; “How to Survive Everything” by Ewan Morrison; “Dreaming of You: A Novel in Verse” by Melissa Lozada-Oliva; “I Know Where You Live” by Gregg Olsen; “At First Light” by Barbara Nickless; “The House on Blueberry Lane” by Brenda Jackson (large print); “The Creeper” by A. M. Shine; : “The Personal Assistant” by Kimberly Belle; “One Last Secret” by Adele Parks; “Age of Vice” by Deepti Kapoor; “The Bandit Queens” by Parnini Shroff; “Long Way Home” by Lynn Austin; “Ms. Demeanor” by Elinor Lipman; “My Dirty California” by Jason Mosberg; “All the Dark Places” by Terri Parlato; “A Small Affair” by Flora Collins; “The Lipstick Bureau” by Michelle Gable; “The Book of Everlasting Things” by Aanchai Malhotra; “Always the First to Die” by R. J. Jacobs; “The Circus Train” by Amita Parikh; “A War in Crimson Embers” by Alex Marshall.

DVDs: “Ticket from Paradise,” “Better Call Saul” (Season 6), “The Accursed,” “Step Up,” “Universal 10 Film Comedy Collection,” “Magpie Murders” (Season 1), “Smile,” “One Night in Miami,” “The Princess Bride.”

Non-Fiction: “My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy” by Clint Hill; “How to Be Weird: An Off-Kilter Guide to Living a One-of-a-Kind Life” by Eric Wilson; “Offbeat: 100 Amazing Places Away from the Tourist Trail,” “Edibles: Small Bites for the Modern Cannabis Kitchen” by Stephanie Hua; “Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Breakthrough: Turn Back the Clock, Reset Your Scale, Replenish Your Power” by Kelly Petrucci.

Young Readers: “Disney’s 5-Minute Adventure Stories” by Sarah Heller; “A Bear, a Bee and a Honey Tree” by Daniel Bernstrom; “Disney’s The Jungle Book 2: A Read-Aloud Storybook” by Cathy Hapka; “Stellarlune” by Shannon Messenger; “Disney’s Treasure Planet” by J. E. Thorpe; “Thomas and the School Trip” by Owain Thomas; “The Frustrating Book!” by Mo Willems; “Super Good Cookies for Kids” by Duff Goldman; “Well Done, Mommy Penguin” by Chris Haughton; “Twelve Days of Christmas” by Hilary Knight; “The Peace Book” by Todd Parr.

Audiobooks: “Whiskey Beach” by Nora Roberts.

Graphic Novels: “Spy X Family 1” by Tatsuya Endo; “Elvis: The Graphic Novel” by Chris Miskiewicz.

Young Adult: “Discover Kit: Dungeons and Dragons: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle.”