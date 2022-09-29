Wythe County Court Briefs

A former Wythe County resident went to jail on Thursday morning after being convicted of two counts of animal cruelty.

Virginia Bantanna-Kaee Tate, 20, pleaded guilty to the felony charges in Wythe County Circuit Court.

According to police and the prosecution, Tate, who now lives in North Carolina, abandoned a crated beagle mix and another mixed-breed dog inside an Ivanhoe trailer in February.

“They had been left for some time without food, water or heat,” Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Terri Bowles said.

Bowles said Tate, who had moved out and left the animals, believed the dogs had frozen to death.

Animal Control Officer S.G. Dauley said she also found a third dog outside the trailer. Neighbors had been feeding that dog.

As part of a plea agreement, Tate was sentenced to 14 days in jail and will be probation for two years after her release.

She was also banned from ever again having companion animals.

Woman gets prison time for drugs

A Bland County woman who was already on probation for drug offenses got four more convictions on Monday.

Regina Ashley Blankenship pleaded guilty in Wythe County Circuit Court to possessing drugs with the intent to distribute, conspiring to distribute drugs and distributing drugs. An additional drug distribution charge was dropped.

The 38-year-old Bastian resident was arrested last April following an Interstate 77 traffic stop where police reported finding 175 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $20,000. Two other suspects were also charged.

As part of a plea agreement, Blankenship was sentenced to serve five years in prison and will be on probation for three years after her release. She was also ordered to pay police $800 in restitution.

At the time of last year’s arrest, Blankenship was on probation for three drug possession convictions.

Accused of violating the rules of her probation, she has an Oct. 24 court hearing scheduled.

In a letter to the court, probation officers said Blankenship’s adjustment to supervision had been “substandard.”

“She tested positive for illegal substances, will not report as instructed and has obtained two different sets of charges…,” the letter said.

Probation officers also referenced an incident at the regional jail after Blankenship’s arrest.

In the report, Blankenship is accused of possessing drugs or illegal substances and possession of contraband following a cell search.

A jail officer was taken to the hospital after examining a “rolled up sticky substance” found underneath a toilet.

“I felt very spaced out and like I was shaking,” the jail officer reported. “…Pictures of the unidentified substance was taken and it was sent off to find out the identity of.”