VDOT traffic alerts for Smyth County

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has reported a number of highway construction and maintenance projects that could impact drivers in Smyth County.

Work continues on the project to add a truck climbing lane to Interstate 81 northbound near mile marker 39. The roadway shoulder is closed during construction. Drivers are encouraged to pay close attention to work zone signs. The project’s completion is scheduled for May 2024.

Additionally, drivers should be alert to the following lane closures due to interstate maintenance activities:

- Day and nighttime bridge deck repairs southbound from mile marker 36 to mile marker 38 in the Chilhowie area through Jan. 26.

- Day and nighttime bridge deck repairs northbound from mile marker 35 to mile marker 36 in the Chilhowie area through Jan. 27.

- Nighttime pothole patching in Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties.

When traveling through highway work zones, VDOT urges drivers to use caution and be alert to changes in traffic patterns and slow-moving or stopped traffic.

To help motorists take the guesswork out of travel plans, individuals may call VDOT’s 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org for real-time traffic information.