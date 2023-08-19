Auditions for Nunsense will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 6-8 p.m. in Snyder Auditorium at WCC’s Wytheville campus. No previous stage experience is required to audition. Parts will be available for five women’s roles.

Anyone interested in acting, costuming, lighting, stage-managing, or any other aspect of play production is welcome to attend auditions. Director Robert “Joe” Burnett encourages interested people to audition, and says, “If you have ever wanted to be on the stage under the bright lights, now is your chance to shine.”