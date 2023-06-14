The Judicial Council of Virginia has named the Honorable C. Randall Lowe, a judge of the 28th Judicial Circuit, as the recipient of the 2022 Harry L. Carrico Outstanding Career Service Award. Judge Lowe was presented the award at the annual meeting of the Judicial Conference of Virginia in May.

Awarded in honor of the longest serving chief justice and the longest serving member in the history of the Supreme Court of Virginia, The Harry L. Carrico Outstanding Career Service Award is presented annually by the Judicial Council of Virginia to a Virginia judge who, over an extended career, has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the administration of the courts while exhibiting the traits of integrity, courtesy, impartiality, wisdom, and humility. All appellate, circuit and district court judges are eligible for nomination.

Lowe has been a judge of the Washington Circuit Court since his election to the bench by the General Assembly in 2001 and served as chief judge of the 28th Judicial Circuit from 2003 to 2014.

Lowe initiated the Adult Drug Court Docket in Washington Circuit Court and presided over the docket for 11 years. Lowe has served Virginia’s judiciary as a member of the Judicial Council of Virginia, a member of the executive committee of the Judicial Council, a chairman of the Education Committee of the Judicial Conference of Virginia, and a member of the Judicial Education Committee of the Virginia Access to Justice Commission.

Lowe received his undergraduate degree from Emory & Henry and his law degree from the University of Richmond School of Law.

Prior to taking the bench, Lowe was engaged in the general practice of law in Abingdon and is a past president of the Washington County Bar Association. He was an active member of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association, serving on its board of governors, executive xouncil, and as president of the Young Lawyers Section. He was a member of the Washington County Planning Commission and served as chairman from 1996 to 2001.

Lowe is a recipient of a March of Dimes Outstanding Service Award and American Red Cross Special Citation for Exceptional Volunteer Service Award and is also the 2022 recipient of the Virginia Mountain/Valley Lawyer’s Alliance, Roscoe Boler Stephenson Jr. Lifetime Service to Justice Award.