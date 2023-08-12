Theatre Bristol has announced that auditions for A Christmas Carol, coming November and December, will be held Aug. 25-27. Glenn Patterson will direct this Royal Shakespeare Company’s stage version of the Dickens’ classic adapted by David Edgar. Roles are available for adults, teens, and children.

Auditions are Aug. 25at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m., and Aug. 27 at 2:30 p.m. Visit www.theatrebristol.org/audition for important audition information, the audition form, and available roles. Auditions and rehearsals are held at 512 State Street, Bristol, Tenn.

Theatre Bristol's will present A Christmas Carol as part of its family-friendly 58th season of ARTspace and Paramount shows, including Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam and Eve, Oklahoma!, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Seussificiation of Romeo and Juliet, Winnie-the-Pooh, The Mockingbird Sings, PLAYtime, and School of Theatre Arts classes and workshops.

Founded in 1965 by Cathy DeCaterina, Theatre Bristol is a community theatre serving all ages.

For more information, visit the Theatre Bristol’s website or Facebook page, contact Theatre Bristol at 423-212-3625, or email info@theatrebristol.org.