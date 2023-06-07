I am writing to introduce myself. Earlier this month, I was honored to begin my position as the new Executive Director of the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum. I will admit that, until recently, I had never been to Wytheville. But when I got a call from the Museum a few months back, I was intrigued: an entire museum devoted to a First Lady? How incredible and, for that matter, how unique. There are so few of these in the entire country. Surely this was a special place – and quite obviously, a special community.

As it turned out, I was right. From the first time that I drove down Main Street (it was hard not to notice the pencil!) I got the sense that this was a town that was lively, that was excited about life. Storefronts told the tale: Skeeters. The Grind. The Moon Dog. And all that was just on one block alone!

Now, let me be clear: I’ve been to many small towns. For nearly five years I lived in Wyoming, where I ran a small county museum in a small town in the smallest state in the union. So I’m used to small. But coming to Wytheville, I immediately got the sense that this may be a “small” community, but it certainly doesn’t feel that way. On the contrary, this is a place with a huge personality – and a heart to match.

Everyone that my spouse Dolores and I have met so far has been incredibly friendly. We thank you for your warm welcome, and we look forward to getting to know as many of you as possible in the years ahead.

So please feel free to come by the Museum any time and introduce yourself. And for that matter, bring the kids (and grandkids). Edith Bolling Wilson was an exceptional woman, and the amazing museum I now run serves as a testament to the significant contribution she made to our country and, needless to say, to this community. I couldn’t be prouder to serve as the new leader of this extraordinary institution.

Sincerely,

Steven Dinero

Wytheville, VA