You will not find a more secluded home on the market! This cabin sits right in the middle of over 71 acres. The views here are stunning. This place is a hunter's paradise. There are many permanent hunting stands on the property, as well as lock on ladder stands, and an abundant amount of feed plots and apple trees. The cabin itself is extremely well built. Every block has poured concrete in the foundation. You have an open floor plan through the main level, with everything you need. The basement is ready to be finished as well, if more square footage is desired. There is framing in place for windows and doors, as well as a garage door that's ready to go. You can customize it to your own needs. The 2 potential bedrooms and full bath downstairs are about 80% finished (not counted in the listing). There is a 35X32 structure that's perfect for equipment. There are also 2 small streams and a small pond on the property. You must see this home and explore the property to truly appreciate it!
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $589,900
