I have to admit, I grow too easily weary of the habits of our American vernacular. As a people, we often speak in ways that don’t fully communicate the contours of our thoughts, and we do so without analyzing the implications of the words and phrases, we are so fond of using. One example of this I seem to notice more and more is the prolific way of describing particular people as personalities who “tell it like it is” — the equivalent of conversational machinegun.

If the reader will allow, I’d like to offer a few reflections (in these times of so little introspection), by picking apart this phrase, its assumptions, and its meaning, if any, and outline the damage I believe it’s doing. In order to describe someone, as being a personality, who has the noteworthy ability in any broad sense to “tell it like it is,” we must accept two primary logical preconditions. First, we have to assume the person has any ability to discern what either the “it-ness” or the “is-ness” of the subject at hand might be, and, second, we have to assume the “telling” is some necessary act.

I would submit that a lack of competency on the first ground results in something more like a person who “calls it like they see it,” and a lack of necessity on the second ground results in something more like a person “who speaks their mind” or “has something to offer.” This is likely where most people fit conversationally in their daily interactions. I’m sure we all know plenty of personalities, who do all of the above, on a consistent basis – which can be refreshing, by the way, as insight into shared perceptions is what truly allows empathetic relationships. These interactions create engaging dialogue; “telling it like it is” is mostly nauseating monologue.

I hope this column is an example of “having something to offer” as opposed to being described as an example of “telling it like it is.” It’s an opinion column after all. I promised you in the introduction, I would make no pretense whatsoever to “tell it like it is,” only to give you a sense of how I see the world. I made this promise, verbatim: “I have no intention of trying to convince you that I plan to “tell it like it is” – I’m more going to be asking you to consider deeply the essence, or in plainer terms the “it-ness,” of what it is.”

I’m nowhere near bold enough, despite how I may seem, to give any pretense that I have the market cornered on truth, but I do have a sense of the questions. The relevant questions in our day revolve around an increasingly de-contoured and decontextualized view of our reality. It seems bright-lines are always being drawn everywhere, by everyone, reminiscent of trench warfare. To the casual observer this likely seems normal, but, to the cautious critic, this pattern indicates a deepening insularity. There’s a difference between circling the wagons, and digging ourselves into a hole, and the first rule of the latter is – to stop digging.

I’m reminded of a quote from Erich Remarque’s “All Quiet On The Western Front”: “We lie under the network of arching shells and live in a suspense of uncertainty. If a shot comes, we can duck, that is all; we neither know nor can determine where it will fall.”

I believe this speaks to the tense condition of many onlookers, keeping our heads down, watching words being exchanged like gunfire, and wondering who will be the next casualty. We should remember that the death toll is what finally ended the Great War. The bloodshed finally soured the resolve of the combatants. I hold out hope, as a Nation, we draw nearer to de-conflicting ourselves, filling in the relational trenches, and taking our collective fingers off the trigger.