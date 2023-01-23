Smyth judge hears arguments in airstrip motions hearing

A Smyth County judge is expected to soon decide if the circuit court will hear an appeal on a board of supervisors decision approving a special-use permit for a private airstrip in the Thomas Bridge area.

Judge Sage B. Johnson heard arguments on Wednesday in a demurrer filed by board of supervisors attorney Jennifer Royer. A demurrer is essentially a motion to dismiss a case for failure to state a claim.

Supervisors voted last year to approve the permit over the impassioned objections of Veda Odle, who runs a farm on land adjoining the property for which the permit was approved. Following the approval of the special-use permit, Odle filed an appeal in Smyth County Circuit Court, arguing that the board’s decision was “arbitrary and capricious, plainly wrong and in violation of the Smyth County Zoning Ordinance. . .”

Through her attorney at the time, Odle also complained in the petition of being unable to obtain records of the planning commission’s and board of supervisors’ findings during their consideration of the application.

Noting that grievance in Odle’s petition, Johnson approved a motion from Royer asking that the court incorporate materials pertaining to the approval of the permit into Odle’s original petition. Royer said those documents, which included minutes and other records, would provide insight into the board’s considerations and the processes leading to its decision.

In her demurrer filed a month after Odle’s petition, Royer contended that Odle had failed to state a particular claim, saying that Odle’s claim was “based entirely upon the plaintiff’s disagreement with the board’s decision, not on any arbitrary, capricious or unreasonable legislative action.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, the attorney pointed to lengthy discussions of ordinances and regulations that took place during the planning commission and board of supervisors hearings. She also spoke at length of documents provided to the commission and board during the process, and of statements made to the board by local experts and members of the public in support of the permit’s approval.

Royer further pointed out that the board had even given Odle extra time to investigate the matter. Rather than voting on the permit during the board’s January 2021 meeting, as it had intended, members instead tabled the matter so that Odle and her counsel had more time to consider the issue.

The board, she said, had been “overly gracious” in that respect.

“So, on its face, the board’s decision, it was reasonable,” Royer concluded.

Royer said that Odle, as the plaintiff in the case, had the burden to prove that the board had been unreasonable in its decision and that Odle had not done so in her petition.

In her arguments, Odle, who represented herself at Wednesday’s hearing, said the approval of a special-use permit for the private grass air strip negated the effort in the county’s comprehensive plan to help farmers.

“It is one more step in destroying another ecological system,” she said.

She said the strip had been in use since it was approved last year and that noise from the plane as it took off and landed disturbed both her and her cattle.

Odle said that the noise level was not the equivalent of a lawn mower or motorcycle as she said had been stated during the public hearings.

“The noise is deafening,” she said.

Odle also questioned the reliability of two people who spoke during the hearings in support of Robert de Camera’s application for the special-use permit. She said one woman who said she was unbothered by an airstrip near her farm lived further away from that airstrip than Odle did and that that airstrip was only used “sporadically.” In regards to another man who said he was also unbothered by one near his property, Odle suggested that he was not on his property enough to know.

The two experiences, she said, were not comparable to hers.

She further disputed statements about the airstrip providing additional opportunity for medical rescue flight landings, saying that it gave no additional landing opportunities as medical rescue craft "can land anywhere.”

Odle additionally complained that de Camara had shortened his airstrip from the proposed 60 by 2,400 feet to 60 by 1,400 feet and claimed that his plane had been taking off in the direction of her home.

She said that while the board may have had no reason to believe that the airstrip would be “unsafe,” “they had every opportunity to question if it would be.”

Odle also complained that prior to the airstrip’s approval, she had repeatedly asked to be shown on the property where the airstrip would be placed but was never accommodated.

Royer, however, noted that while Odle had never seen the proposed placement, Supervisor Lori Deel had visited the property prior to the permit’s approval and had been shown with flag placement where it would go.

Johnson wondered if the board should have questioned the placement beyond having a single supervisor visit the property if Odle had expressed concern. During a brief debate between the attorney and judge, Royer pointed out that the information provided during the hearing was not available when the board made its decision and that the court should not consider any actions that may have taken place after the fact.

“What an applicant does after they get a special-use permit does not impact the decision to issue it,” she said.

The attorney reiterated all that had gone into the board’s decision-making process and said there was nothing pointing to its decision being arbitrary or capricious.

She said it was clear that Odle was passionate about the issue.

“I think it’s important to note that she may disagree with the board — and she may disagree with the board until the day she dies — but that doesn’t make the board’s decision unreasonable,” Royer said.

She argued that the board’s legislative action in approving the permit was “fairly debatable,” a rule in zoning law that means if reasonable people were given evidence on opposing views, they would come to different conclusions. Under this standard, courts typically defer to the governing body’s findings.

If the court finds that the board was reasonable and that the decision was fairly debatable, Royer said, “then the court must sustain the board’s decision.”

Johnson said he would have an opinion on the matter “shortly.” That ruling will determine whether or not the appeal itself will make it to the courtroom.