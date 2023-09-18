Draper Valley Golf Club courteously welcomed middle school golfers to their championship venue on Monday, Sept. 11.

Players were reminded of the history of that day and their fortune to live in a land of freedom that includes public education and opportunities to participate in co-curricular activities such as golf.

Floyd County won the team competition contested over six holes with a four player score of 133. Jayee Williams, also a member of the young Buffaloes, was medalist with a nine hole score of 50.

Chaycen Harman’s nine hole finish was 51. Garrett Vest carded a 52 and Ryder Quesenberry a 53. Eli Criag carded a 54, and Kyndal Pratt finished with a 56. Lilamae Matt finished with a 62 while Isaiah Coleman had a 63. Ava Marshall finished with a 65 and Alice Happ carded a 71.

Fort Chiswell Middle School finished second with a team score of 162. Bryson Poole led the Pioneer charge with a 39. Judah Viars carded a 39. Emma Allen shot a 41. Daegen Wolfe finished with a 44. Mason Hayden shot a 46 and Parker Waller and Coleman Gibson shot 48s.

Scott Memorial golfers took third with a 176 team score. Trevor Musick finished in the lead for SMMS with a 43. James Crockett and Canon Thomas each shot a 44. Leland Blankenship and Andrew Schmidt carded 45s, and Bentley Winkle shot a 47.

Rural Retreat Middle was two strokes behind Scott, led by 44s carded by Bentley Scott and Alex Ross. Finley Bird and Deckland Quillen each turned in 45s. Mason Pennington, William Atkins and Ryland Cole all shot 48s.