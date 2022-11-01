DIARY OF A WORD NERD: Local government matters

Do you know who pays our police officers? Or provides the money and plans to update critical infrastructure like public water and roads in our county? Or who funds the local school system?

In other words, do you pay attention to the government officials who affect your daily life?

The media likes to focus on Washington. The politicians up there are more interesting, or at least that’s what Twitter and the big newspapers would like us to believe. Yet reading stories and hearing sound bites of lawmakers calling each other names does little to convince us that the government works for our benefit. In fact, some experts connect the rise in extremist groups and political violence to the helplessness many people feel about what is happening in our country. We hear so much about how locked up Congress is we think nothing we do, by voting or otherwise, will positively impact our lives. Some of us are growing frustrated and desperate. Hence, the uptick in violent rhetoric.

When we find ourselves getting upset about the latest national debate, we should remember what we have access to and influence upon: local government. Our local councils and boards have significant impact on our daily lives, but sadly, few of us choose to pay attention. According to a 2018 Johns Hopkins University study of 1500 people, many Americans lack basic civic knowledge. For example, 25% of people interviewed for the study didn’t know if federal or state government was in charge of law enforcement or which governmental bodies make and enforce zoning laws. Benjamin Ginsberg, a professor of politics at Johns Hopkins, said about the results of the study, "Lack of attention could lead not just to an uninformed public, but to an environment where special interest politics and corruption flourish."

If that’s not a call to action, I’m not sure what is.

Most of the time, local government focuses on helping people in a community live safe and healthy lives. Local government in Wythe County has provided many benefits for its citizens. We now have School Resource Officers at each county school thanks to financial and logistical cooperation between the Wythe County Board of Supervisors and the Wythe County Public School Board. The Town Council of Wytheville recently funded a fully paid Fire and Rescue Department to cover not just town citizens but also many jurisdictions and citizens in the county. County schools are sending students to local businesses to learn about careers so students can plan appropriately for education and training and businesses can recruit more local graduates. All of these are examples of local government doing good things for our community.

However, we can also find concerning matters. Wythe County spent millions of dollars developing an Apex Center that now stands dormant. And recently, the Board of Supervisors debated the future of Ager Park after it did not get the $500,000 it requested from the Wythe Bland Foundation. (It was offered $50,000 and voted to decline the funding.) What will the future of these two projects be? These issues affect where our children play and how we attract business and income to our county.

As Election Day approaches, I encourage you to start paying attention to local government. In Wythe County, we are voting for either Morgan Griffith (Republican) or Taysha DeVaughn (Democrat) to represent the 9th district of Virginia in the US House of Representatives. This position represents the needs of southwest Virginia in our federal government, so it is an important vote although not for a local position. In the towns of Wytheville and Rural Retreat, citizens will be voting for Mayor and Town Council seats. Early in-person voting has already started. To learn more about your locality’s ballot, visit https://ballotpedia.org/Sample_Ballot_Lookup or your county website.

Outside of election seasons, we still need to pay attention to and support what our local governments are doing for our communities. How are they planning their budgets? Are they updating infrastructure? What are they going to do with that Apex Center?

Please note that “paying attention to and supporting” does not translate to complaining. It means staying informed about the issues and figuring out how we, as members of the community, can contribute to solutions. Let’s stop wasting our energy and time getting angry about overly simplified national trigger issues. Let’s work with our local government to make our community a healthy, happy place to thrive.

Cited: Jill Rosen, Dec 14, 2018. Americans don’t know much about state government, survey finds. The Hub. https://hub.jhu.edu/2018/12/14/americans-dont-understand-state-government/