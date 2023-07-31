We hear that word a lot yet to see it in print may make a difference. The Concise Oxford Dictionary (Tenth Revised Edition) defines ideology as a system of ideas and ideals forming the basis of an economic or political theory – a set of beliefs characteristic of a social group or individual. A theory is an idea accounting for or justifying something. Let me give you some examples of ideology for today:

The Virginia Democrat Party stands on abortion, the killing of human life inside a womb, as a right. This is one of the political theories in our Virginia State Senate. The Virginia Republican Party stands for life, every human being is created by God and worthy of life.

The Democrat Party supports open borders, as another theory held in Virginia State Senate, when they KNOW it encourages human sex traffickers to bring children into America unaccompanied. Right now there are over 85,000 children missing according Biden Administration’s HHS Secretary Becerra. Almighty God is watching this and judgement will come against those who are allowing it and the actual perpetrators. The Virginia Republican Party abhors open borders for various reasons but one big reason is to stop the child sex trade.

The Democrat Virginia State Senators supports the theory of defunding the police. They have tied the hands of law enforcement so they cannot go after a suspect such as stopping a vehicle known to have a child for sex in it unless the car is speeding, as confirmed to me by our Chief Deputy Sheriff in Wythe County. The Virginia Republican Senators are about passing laws to enforce law and order, to support law enforcement in doing their job.

This is a brief summary of the major differences between the Virginia Democrat Party and the Virginia Republican Party. We have a very important election coming up on November 7th, voting for State and local candidates. Please put it on your calendar to vote. Vote Republican!

Thank you,

Pat Bliss

Wytheville. VA