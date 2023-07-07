The annual 100-mile Road Market is celebrating 10 years of great bargains and some of the most beautiful sites around!

The annual event will take place July 28, 29 and 30. The event is always held the last full weekend of July.

The annual 3-Day Road Market follows a 100-mile journey along the historic US Hwy. 21 from Wytheville, VA to Harmony, NC. The road market, a product from the Take A Break From The Interstate organization, was organized in 2013 with so much success that it quickly became an annual event.

“The 3-Day Road Market provides citizens and businesses along the corridor an opportunity for income and gives the communities along the route opportunity to enjoy the beautiful area. A dedicated group from nine different towns and counties meet regularly to discuss and plan our progress to promote Historic US Hwy 21,” said D.W. Miles, who organized Take A Break From The Interstate in 2012 to promote economic development through tourism along Historic US Hwy 21. He added that this initiative is an arm of the Miles J.O.B. Fund. Inc., a 501c charity.

Celebrating the 10th anniversary doesn’t surprise Miles. “I thought it would create revenue for all the communities along the 100-mile historic Hwy. 21 and through the promotional work of our Take A Break From The Interstate Council and our citizens all along the 100-mile route, it has become more successful than we ever imagined.”

He noted that the annual road market has allowed “communities to raise funds for projects that benefit everyone. Many citizens have stated that they were able to buy their children’s back to school clothes from participating in the road market sales.”

“Wythe County is so excited for this year’s 10th annual 100-mile Road Market,” said Elizabeth Delp, Wythe County’s Public Information Officer. “This road market offers more than a good deal for our area! The event helps bring tourism and awareness to individuals about Wythe County and the surrounding area,” added Delp, a member of the Take A Break From The Interstate Council. “If you are driving on Highway 21 the last weekend in July, expect traffic and be alert for people out attending the road market.”

If you would like to set up as a vendor during the event, there is no charge to participate. However, you should check the rules for compliance in your area. Participation is open to churches, civic groups, and private residents.

For more information, visit www.takeabreakfromtheinterstate.com or call (276) 223-3330/(276) 223-4522.