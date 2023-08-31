Fellow Citizens,
National Policewomen’s Day
September 12, 2023, has been designated as National Policewomen’s Day. Join us in thanking Officer Chasity Russell for her over 20 years of service to the citizens of Wytheville and Wythe County. Also, join us in thanking our newest female officer to the Wytheville Police Department. Officer Brandy Holmes graduated from the Police Academy in June and is doing a great job in her field training for the citizens of Wytheville. Ashly Wilson is currently in the Police Academy and will graduate in December. National Policewomen’s Day is celebrated annually on September 12. The day acknowledges and celebrates the contribution of female police officers who enforce law and order around the country. Today only roughly 10% of the police force in the United States is made up of women. National Police Day hopes to rectify that by encouraging more women to join the service.
People are also reading…
Save the Date
- Please join us at the Re-Opening/Birthday Celebration of the Haller-Gibboney Rock House Museum on Wednesday, September 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10:00 with free tours available until 1:00. See you there!
- September 23 Arts at the Crossroads event on the sidewalks of Main Street from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Octoberfest at the Willow Brook Jackson/Umberger Homestead Museum, on October 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Free admission sponsored by REMAX Real Estate. German food/beer and other beverages for purchase. There will be music, children’s activities and burning of the Butzemann which is the German name for Bogeyman, a magical scarecrow that protects the land for a season.
- Wytheville Fire Prevention Parade on Main Street on October 14 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Council Actions
August 14, 2023:
- Requested the Town Manager to schedule a meeting with the Town representatives, Virginia Organizing and HOPE, inc. to discuss the issue of homelessness.
- Approved applications from the Wythe Arts Council and from Millwald Theatre to use the sidewalks on Main Street for an Apple Atcha Festival – Arts at the Crossroads Event on Saturday September 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Approved an application of the Wytheville Fire and Rescue Department for a rolling closure of Main Street for the annual Wytheville Fire Prevention Parade on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Approved amendments to the Willow Brook Jackson/Umberger Homestead Museum Advisory Board rules.
- Approved the request of the Wytheville Police Department to appropriate funds for asset forfeitures.
- Approved an allocation of $5,000 for the Town’s Volunteer Appreciation Event scheduled for Tuesday, October 24, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Reappointed Ms. Gay Hawkins and Mr. Tommy Hundley to the Wytheville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (terms expire September 8, 2027).
- Recommended to the Wythe County Circuit Court the reappointment of Mr. John Jones, Jr. to the Board of Zoning Appeals.
- Appointed Mr. James Cohen to the Wytheville Tree Advisory Committee (term expires May 14, 2027).
- Scheduled a work session for 4:00 p.m. for August 28, 2023, prior to Town Council Meeting.
- Appointed Ms. Jessenia Cohen as a youth member to the Wytheville Recreation Commission (term expires August 1, 2024).
August 28, 2023:
- Approval of resolution for a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Transportation Alternatives Grant application for the Peppers Ferry Road Sidewalk Gap Project.
- Approval of a resolution for a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Transportation Alternatives Grant Application for the Peppers Ferry Road ADA Sidewalk Upgrade project.
- Appointed Mr. James Spraker to the Willow Brook Jackson/Umberger Homestead Museum (term expires July 31, 2028).
- Appointed Ms. Betsy Trevillian to the Willow Brook Jackson/Umberger Homestead Museum Advisory Board (term expires July 31, 2028).
- Approved cancelling the October 10, 2023, Town Council Meeting due to date conflict with the Virginia Municipal League Conference.
- Scheduled a work session for 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, to discuss Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) application regarding traffic calming on Peppers Ferry Road/Monroe Street.
- Appropriated $1,320.50 to the Mountain Empire Airport Runway Painting Project.
I welcome the opportunity to talk to you regarding your ideas and concerns. I can be reached by phone at (276) 223-3356 or via email at beth.taylor@wytheville.org. Written correspondence may be sent to the Wytheville Municipal Building, 150 E. Monroe Street, Wytheville, VA, 24382.