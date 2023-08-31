September 12, 2023, has been designated as National Policewomen’s Day. Join us in thanking Officer Chasity Russell for her over 20 years of service to the citizens of Wytheville and Wythe County. Also, join us in thanking our newest female officer to the Wytheville Police Department. Officer Brandy Holmes graduated from the Police Academy in June and is doing a great job in her field training for the citizens of Wytheville. Ashly Wilson is currently in the Police Academy and will graduate in December. National Policewomen’s Day is celebrated annually on September 12. The day acknowledges and celebrates the contribution of female police officers who enforce law and order around the country. Today only roughly 10% of the police force in the United States is made up of women. National Police Day hopes to rectify that by encouraging more women to join the service.