Council approves budget on second reading Staff reports May 29, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Town Council on May 26 approved on second reading the fiscal year 2026-27 budget.kAmx?E6C:> %@H? |2?286C r9C:DE@A96C $=6>A 42==65 E96 FA4@>:?8 DA6?5:?8 A=2?[ H9:49 :D D6E 7@C E9:C5 2?5 7:?2= C625:?8 @? yF?6 g[ DECF4EFC2==J 32=2?465[ H:E9 ?@ ?6H E2I6D AC@A@D65]k^AmkAm#62= 6DE2E6 E2I6D 2C6 D6E 2E a_ 46?ED A6C S`__ @7 G2=F2E:@?[ >249:?6CJ 2?5 E@@=D 2E bb 46?ED A6C S`__ @7 G2=F2E:@? 2?5 A6CD@?2= AC@A6CEJ 2E bg 46?ED A6C S`__]k^AmkAm%96C6 H6C6[ 9@H6G6C[ D@>6 >:?@C 25;FDE>6?ED E@ E96 3F586E 7C@> 7:CDE E@ D64@?5 C625:?8[ AC:>2C:=J S`_[___ 36:?8 C6\:?DE2E65 2E E96 AC:@C >66E:?8 E@ E96 E@H?’D >2C<6E:?8 3F586E[ 2:>65 2E 6?92?4:?8 E@FC:D> AC@>@E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Gov. Abigail Spanberger removes Virginia Tech rector from board of visitors Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler SWVA residents asked to complete online survey about addiction, stigma, resources James Franklin part of Virginia Tech's search committee for next athletic director Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges kAmr@F?4:= 2=D@ 28C665 E@ 2 492?86 :? E96 r@DE @7 {:G:?8 p5;FDE>6?E C2:D6D 7@C E@H? 6>A=@J66D] x?:E:2==J[ E@H? 6>A=@J66D H6C6 D2E65 E@ C646:G6 2 b A6C46?E :?4C62D6j 9@H6G6C[ H:E9 :?7=2E:@? 2E 2C@F?5 b]g A6C46?E 2?5 AC65:4E65 E@ C:D6[ E96 E@H? G@E65 E@ :?4C62D6 E96 C2:D6 E@ c A6C46?E]k^AmkAm$=6>A E@=5 4@F?4:= >6>36CD E92E :?4C62D:?8 r~{p 7C@> b E@ b]d A6C46?E H@F=5 255 Sf_[cah E@ E96 3F586E’D 3@EE@> =:?6] p ` A6C46?E286 A@:?E :?4C62D6 H@F=5 255 S`c_[gdg E@ E96 DA6?5:?8 A=2?]k^AmkAm$=6>A D2:5 8@:?8 23@G6 2 c A6C46?E r~{p H@F=5 C6BF:C6 3F586E2CJ H@C<]k^Am kAm%96 E@H?’D E@E2= 3F586E[ @? D64@?5 C625:?8[ H2D Scg >:==:@?] %96 v6?6C2= uF?5[ 2E Sb_]d >:==:@?[ :D 2? :?4C62D6 @7 Sa]a >:==:@? @G6C E96 4FCC6?E 7:D42= J62C] %92E :?4C62D6 :D AC:>2C:=J 5C:G6? 3J 962=E9 :?DFC2?46 4@DED]k^Am kAmx? @E96C ?6HD[ E96 E@H? 2AA@:?E65 pF3C6J (9:E=@H E@ E96 (2== @7 w@?@C r@>>:EE66 E@ 7:== E96 F?6IA:C65 E6C> @7 |26=6?6 (2ED@?] %96 E6C> 6IA:C6D @? u63] `[ a_ag]k^AmkAmpE 2? 62C=:6C >66E:?8[ 4@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 2 C6BF6DE 7C@> %@H? %C62DFC6C p?86=2 !6??:?8E@? E@ 9:C6 2 A2CE\E:>6 6>A=@J66 E@ H@C< 2C@F?5 ac 9@FCD A6C H66< 2E S`h 2? 9@FC] !6??:?8E@? D2:5 E96 A2CE\E:>6 9:C6 H@F=5 EC2?D:E:@? E@ 7F== E:>6 3J pF8] `[ C6A=24:?8 2 C6E:C:?8 244@F?E:?8 4=6C<] %96 A@D:E:@? H:== 36 A2:5 7C@> 3F586E65 7F?5D 7@C D@7EH2C6 E92E H2D?’E C6?6H65]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Last week, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors honored its first responders who provide emergency medical services.