A Wytheville family and the George Wythe High School community are grieving the loss of a teenager who died in a house fire Sunday morning.

Wythe County Chief Deputy Anthony Cline said emergency crews responded to the Brower Lane home some time after 9 a.m. after a family member woke to the fire.

Two adults and a 17-year-old were able to escape the home, but Cline said 16-year-old Daniel Busha died in the fire.

“This is tragic,” Cline said. “It's a sad situation. Our hearts go out to the family.”

Busha was a sophomore at George Wythe High School. Cline said the school will be arranging grief counseling for students. The school system is expected to make a statement later today.

The 17-year-old was treated for injuries she received during her escape, while an adult is being treated for smoke inhalation.

The Virginia State Police's arson investigation team is investigating the cause of the fire, however Cline said it is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

The Max Meadows Fire Department, Barren Springs Fire Department, Ivanhoe Fire Department, Lead Mines Rescue Squad, Virginia State Police, Wythe County Emergency Management and Wythe County Sheriff's Office responded.