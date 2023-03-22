The Lincoln Theatre’s diverse lineup for April is no April Fool’s joke. The theatre’s stage will welcome various acts, including a circus sideshow, a bluegrass performances, a country duo, and even a rap concert.

Song of the Mountains, featuring Riders in the Sky and Songs from the Road Band, will kick-off the month on April 1. The Lincoln Theatre will then present six additional events in April.

Hellzapoppin Circus SideshowThrill-seekers and lovers of the bizarre are expected to appreciate Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, which stops at The Lincoln Theatre on April 8 at 8 p.m. This rock-n-roll circus sideshow features Half-Man Short E. Dangerously; the most tattooed man in the world, The Lizard Man; Sideshow Scarlet Willow Lauren; award-winning juggler Lucian Fuller; and mischievous Ringleader Bryce the Govna Graves. This show is presented by Leo Presents. Tickets range from $20 to $500 and can be purchased through Hellzapoppin’s website.

Becky Buller Band with Hollow GroundThe Crooked Road is presenting the Becky Buller Band with Hollow Ground on April 14 at 7 p.m. Becky Buller is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter from St. James, Minnesota, whose compositions can be heard on records by Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. Buller is the recipient of 10 International Bluegrass Music Association awards.

Local favorite Hollow Ground will open the night with a deep bluegrass and gospel repertoire. The Crooked Road and this project are supported [in part] by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Support for this performance also comes from an award from the National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan grant program. Adult tickets are $20, while senior and student tickets are $15.

War HippiesThe new country duo War Hippies will take The Lincoln’s stage on April 15 at 7:30 p.m. Composed of U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army combat veterans Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis, War Hippies was formed in 2022. Brown and Reis have both enjoyed successful music careers, bringing a history of 20M streams and counting, 26 Billboard Top 10’s, and 25 years of touring. They tell stories with a guitar and violin. Tickets range from $12 to $15. Individuals with a military ID will be given free entry.

The Lincoln Theatre will jam alongside Appalachian Road Show on April 22 at 7:30 p.m. Appalachian Road Show seeks to honor the music, traditions, and history of the Appalachian people and regions—as much as it does to forge its own fresh musical and entertainment trails

Tickets range from $22 to $28.

The Plot TwistThe Lincoln will create history by hosting its inaugural rap concert with YFR Records presenting The Plot Twist on April 29 at 7:30 p.m. This event will feature the music of nine regional rappers, including Muscotti, VI, Desmond Fugate, Carter, A.N.T, TB3II, Ballalyfe, Daetovin, and Poe Mack. DJ Dolph will run music for each set.

This event is for individuals 18+ only. VIP tickets are $45, while general admission tickets are $15.

Located in Marion’s downtown district, The Lincoln Theatre offers year-round entertainment, including live music, comedy events, diversity awareness programs, classic & independent film series, youth artistic camps, theatrical performances, and more.

For more information about The Lincoln Theatre and event tickets, visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.