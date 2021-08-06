Rare opportunity to own an absolutely stunning farm just minutes from Downtown Marion and I-81. With 120+ acres of fenced land consisting of large pastures and mature, clean forest. At the center of the farm is a large brick ranch home. There is an attached 2 car carport & behind the house is a large 2 car garage with oversized doors perfect for your work truck or tractors. The house has been very well maintained & has plenty of room for a large family. On the main level is eat-in kitchen, family room, den, study, large sunroom, 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Downstairs is a second family room, full bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and an abundance of storage areas. Enjoy the views of your pasture with mountains in the distance right out the front door. There is an old barn with a pond a few hundred feet behind it. There are 4 separate parcels included. The 12+ acres before you reach the main driveway has an old house that could be fixed up as a guest house, rental or sold separately.
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $550,000
