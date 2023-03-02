The One-on-One Literacy Program of Wythe and Grayson Counties presented a “Families Reading Together” workshop at the Wythe County Public Library last Wednesday, funded by the Wythe-Bland Foundation.

Additional “Families Reading Together” programs are scheduled at the Bland County Head Start Center on March 30; the Wytheville Training School Cultural Center on April 1; and at the Apache Run Head Start Center on April 13.

And as always, there are lots of activities coming up next week at the Wythe County Public Library, including the following:

Today is the last day this month for the Friends of the Wythe County Library used-books sale in the little bookshop behind the library, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Meandering Mondays Book Club is Monday at 1 p.m., where anyone can tell others about any book, or just hear about other reads that might be of interest;

Dungeons and Dragons gaming is Tuesday at 4 p.m., the most popular activity happening right now;

Counting Fun Storytime for youngsters is Wednesday at 10 a.m.;

Also Wednesday, the Legos Club starting at 4 p.m.;

The Twisted Stitchers knitting and social group, hosted each Friday at 4 p.m.

And now, here is the weekly list of the latest items to be added for checkout at the Wythe County Public Library:

Non-Fiction: “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin; “Still Stripping After 25 Years” by Eleanor Burns; “Slow Birding: The Art and Science of Enjoying the Birds in Your Own Backyard” by Joan Strassmann; “The New Guys: The Historic Class of Astronauts That Broke Barriers and Changed the Face of Space Travel” by Meredith Bagby; “Lives of the Wives: Five Literary Marriages” by Carmela Ciuraru; “Upshift: Turning Pressure into Performance and Crisis into Creativity” by Ben Ramalingam; “The Beauty of What Remains: How Our Greatest Fear Becomes Out Greatest Gift” by Steven Leder; “Drinking Games: A Memoir” by Sarah Levy; “How to Keep House While Drowning: A Gentle Approach to Cleaning and Organizing” by K. C. Davis; “Walk the Blue Line” by James Patterson; “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go” by Jay Shetty; “The Ghosts of Eden Park: The Bootleg King, the Women Who Pursued Him, and the Murder That Shocked Jazz-Age America” by Karen Abbott; “Your Word Is Your Bond: From Rex Tillerson—Lessons in Leadership” by Perry Cochell; “Legal Research: How to Find & Understand the Law”; “She the People: A Graphic History of Uprisings, Breakdowns, Setbacks, Revolts, and Enduring Hope on the Unfinished Road to Women’s Equality” by Jen Deaderick; “The Curse of the Marquis de Sade” by Joel Warner; “The Ship Beneath the Ice: The Discovery of Shakleton’s Endurance” by Mensun Bound; “Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers Our Lives” by Siddharth Kara; “Outsmart Your Brain: Why Learning is Hard and How You Can Make It Easy” by Daniel Willingham; “Emily Dickinson’s Gardening Life: The Plants and Places that Inspired the Iconic Poet” by Marta McDowell; “Instant Pot Miracle: From Gourmet to Everyday, 175 Must-Have Recipes” by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; “Instant Pot: Cookbook for Beginners: 600 Easy and Delicious Instant Pot Recipes for Fast and Healthy Meals” by Emilia Mitchell.

Audiobooks: “All the Dangerous Things” by Stacy Willingham.

Fiction: “The House Guest” by Hank Ryan; “Encore in Death” by J. D. Robb; “Twelve Months and a Day” by Louisa Young; “Make a Wish” by Helena Hunting; “Victory City” by Salman Rushdie; “The Twyford Code “Janice Hallett; “Radiant Sin” by Katee Robert; “The Twisted Dead” by Darcy Coates; “The House of Eve” by Sadeqa Johnson; “Observer” by Robert Lanza; “The Devil’s Weapons” by W. E. B. Griffin; “The Sanctuary” by Katrine Engberg; “The Spite House” by Johnny Compton; “Stone Cold Fox” by Rachel Croft; “Unnatural History” by Jonathan Kellerman; “The Terraformers” by Annalee Newitz; “The Sound of Light” by Sarah Stokes-Chapman; “Nice Guys Finish Dead” by William Johnstone; “Edge of Dusk” by Colleen Coble; “Her Heart’s Desire” by Shelley Shepard Gray; “Among Wolves” by Erica Blaque; “Recovery Road” by Christine Feehan; “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover; “The Chemistry of Love” by Sarah Wilson; “More than Meets the Eye” by Iris Johansen; “Don’t Fear the Reaper” by Stephen Jones; “Episode Thirteen” by Craig Dilouie; “The Cradle of Ice” by James Rollins; “The Keeper’s Six” by Kate Elliott; “The Devine Doughnut Shop” by Carolyn Brown; “Just Murdered: A Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mystery” by Katherine Kovacic; “Other Birds” by Sarah Allen; “Murder Your Employer: From the Chronicles of Dean Harbinger Harrow, The McMasters Conservatory for the Applied Arts, Dean of Admissions and Confessions, Professor Emeritus, Department of Arts and Blackmail Letters, Senior Fellow, International Guild of Murderists” by Rupert Holmes; “The Tyranny of Faith” by Richard Swan; “Never Never” by Colleen Hoover; “Essex Dogs” by Dan Jones; “The Shadow of Perseus” by Claire Heywood; “Stars in an Italian Sky” by Jill Santopolo; “Soul Taken” by Patricia Briggs; “Wicked Dreams” by Lisa Jackson; “The Last Time I Lied” by Riley Sager; “3 Days to Live” by James Patterson; “My Husband’s Lies” by Caroline England; “The Chain” by Adrian McKinty; “Yesterday’s Tides” by Roseanna White; “Savage Run” by C. J. Box; “The Feast of All Saints” by Anne Rice.

DVDs: “House of the Dragon” (Season 1), “Happy Feet,” “X.”

Young Adult: “Drizzle, Dreams, and Lovestruck Things” by Maya Prasad; “The Vermillion Emporium” by Jamie Pacton; “Bloodmarked” by Tracy Deonn; “Whiteout” by Dhonielle Clayton; “Loveless” by Alice Oseman; “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents: Adapted for Young Adults” by Isabel Wilkerson; “Los mapas de la memoria: regreso en el Cerro Mariposa: by Marjorie Agosin.

Young Readers: “Dog Man” by Dav Pilkey; “Sophie’s World Volume 1 from Socrates to Galileo” by Vincent Zabus; “Undercover Latina” by Aya de Leon; “Zara’s Rules for Finding Hidden Treasure” by Hena Khan; “A Walk in the Dark and Other Scary Stories” by Max Brailler; “Santiago!: Santiago Ramon Cajal—Artist, Scientist, Troublemaker” by Jay Hosler Ramon y Cajal; “Happiness is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown” by Charles Schultz; “Powwow Day” by Traci Sorell; “Pete the Cat Big Easter Adventure “by Kim Dean.

Board Books: “The Missing Batmobile.”

Wythe County Public Library