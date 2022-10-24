 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chilhowie bests Rural Retreat

  • 0

Hannah Goodwin has 21 kills and 11 digs and Josie Sheets tallied 25 assists, 15 kills and nine digs to lead Chilhowoe to a 21-25, 18-25, 30-28, 25-19 Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.

Hannah Manns (13 kills, seven digs), Chloe Adams (21 assists, 18 digs, four kills) and Madi Preston (13 digs, four blocks and four kills) also contributed for the Warriors.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire destroys Marion home

Fire destroys Marion home

Following the loss of a home to fire Friday morning, Marion’s fire chief is cautioning area residents to protect their homes and lives with a …