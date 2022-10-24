Chilhowie bests Rural Retreat

Hannah Goodwin has 21 kills and 11 digs and Josie Sheets tallied 25 assists, 15 kills and nine digs to lead Chilhowoe to a 21-25, 18-25, 30-28, 25-19 Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.
Hannah Manns (13 kills, seven digs), Chloe Adams (21 assists, 18 digs, four kills) and Madi Preston (13 digs, four blocks and four kills) also contributed for the Warriors.
