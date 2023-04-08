Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road is accepting applications for the third Artist-In-Residence program for heritage musicians that reside in the Southwest Virginia region.

The Artist-In-Residence program gives local musicians a way to become an ambassador for heritage music through participating in events and educational workshops. This initiative is a year-long commitment, with a financial stipend, for the selected artist. The artist will attend various events, participate in educational opportunities, and be required to produce an original piece of music or new performance of an existing traditional piece of music for The Crooked Road use.

Musicians who specialize in a heritage music genre and live in the following counties and cities of the Southwest Virginia region are encouraged to apply: Bland, Bristol, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Floyd, Franklin, Galax, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Norton, Patrick, Pulaski, Radford, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, and Wythe.

The application can be found on The Crooked Road’s website under “About Us-Jobs & RFPs”. Interested parties can also contact The Crooked Road office directly for a copy of the application. Applications will be accepted through May 15.