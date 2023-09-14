Fort Chiswell High School will hold its homecoming ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 22, at C.F. McKinney Memorial Stadium. The Fort Chiswell High School Homecoming Court is as follows: Front row left to right: Queen candidates: Aurora Haywood, Maddie DeHart, Lili Whitesell, Emily Jones, and Madison Smith. Second row left to right: Queen candidates: Emilee Baker, Brianna Cody, Kayleigh Lovern, Haley Newberry, and Elissa Viars. Third row left to right: King candidates: Weston Stoots, Layton Kennedy, David Felts, Eric Crawford, and Ethan Sheffey. Back row left to right: King candidates: Jacob Goins, Mikey Melton, Brady Kelly, Ryan Ball, and Colton Mooney. Congratulations to all nominees.