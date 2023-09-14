Fort Chiswell High School will hold its homecoming ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 22, at C.F. McKinney Memorial Stadium. The Fort Chiswell High School Homecoming Court is as follows: Front row left to right: Queen candidates: Aurora Haywood, Maddie DeHart, Lili Whitesell, Emily Jones, and Madison Smith. Second row left to right: Queen candidates: Emilee Baker, Brianna Cody, Kayleigh Lovern, Haley Newberry, and Elissa Viars. Third row left to right: King candidates: Weston Stoots, Layton Kennedy, David Felts, Eric Crawford, and Ethan Sheffey. Back row left to right: King candidates: Jacob Goins, Mikey Melton, Brady Kelly, Ryan Ball, and Colton Mooney. Congratulations to all nominees.
Fort Chiswell High School slates homecoming
Related to this story
Most Popular
A possible sighting of a camouflage-clad suspect who’s been eluding area police since August resulted in a Bland County manhunt on Sunday morning.
Accused of raising four children in a rat-infested, trash-filled residence in 2019, an Ivanhoe mother was convicted of nine felonies on Wednes…
In Virginia’s Halifax County, 5,368 acres are covered by solar panels. Given the county’s 841-square-mile size that amounts to just over 1% of…
The community’s youth are one of Smyth County’s greatest assets, and Supervisor Courtney Widener wants to see more investments made to support…
The first question of the 2024 Republican presidential debate Wednesday night was about “Rich Men North of Richmond,” the working class anthem…