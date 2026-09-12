DWR honors state herpetologist with conservation award Sep 12, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 State Herpetologist John (J.D.) Kleopfer was recently recognized by the Board of Wildlife Resources for his conservation work. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Herpetologist honored for helping conserve hellbenders, wood turtles, and morekAm':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 (:=5=:76 #6D@FC46D Ws(#X $E2E6 w6CA6E@=@8:DE y@9? Wy]s]X z=6@A76C H2D C646?E=J C64@8?:K65 3J E96 q@2C5 @7 (:=5=:76 #6D@FC46D 7@C 36:?8 2H2C565 E96 a_ae p=:D@? w2D<6== pH2C5 7@C tI46==6?46 :? w6CA6E@72F?2= r@?D6CG2E:@?] %96 2H2C5 :D AC6D6?E65 2??F2==J 3J !2CE?6CD :? p>A9:3:2? 2?5 #6AE:=6 r@?D6CG2E:@? W!p#rX E@ C64@8?:K6 2? :?5:G:5F2= :? }@CE9 p>6C:42 H9@ 6I6>A=:7:6D 6IEC2@C5:?2CJ 4@>>:E>6?E E@ 96CA6E@72F?2= 4@?D6CG2E:@?]k^AmkAmz=6@A76C 92D D6CG65 2D E96 s(# $E2E6 w6CA6E@=@8:DE D:?46 a__d 2?5 5FC:?8 E92E E6?FC6 92D 366? 2 E:C6=6DD 25G@42E6 7@C ':C8:?:2 DA64:6D :?4=F5:?8 t2DE6C? 96==36?56CD[ H@@5 EFCE=6D[ t2DE6C? E:86C D2=2>2?56CD[ 42?63C2<6 C2EE=6D?2<6D[ 2?5 ?F>6C@FD @E96C ?2E:G6 C6AE:=6D 2?5 2>A9:3:2?D]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth man accused of forging military document Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together 3 takeaways from James Franklin’s debut win at Virginia Tech Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers James Franklin delivers in debut as Virginia Tech routs VMI Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir How to watch Virginia football's Week 2 tilt vs. Norfolk State Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again kAm“xE 92D 366? 2 ECF6 A=62DFC6 E@ H@C< H:E9 y]s] 2?5 6IA6C:6?46 9:D A2DD:@? 7@C ':C8:?:2’D ?2E:G6 C6AE:=6D 2?5 2>A9:3:2?D 7:CDE92?5[” D2:5 t4@DJDE6> r@?D6CG2E:@? !C@8C2>D |2?286C p>J |2CE:?] “w:D 23:=:EJ E@ 3F:=5 A2CE?6CD9:AD 2?5 7:?5 DF446DD E9@F89 E62>H@C< 92D 96=A65 AC@A6= ':C8:?:2 7@CH2C5 :? 4@?D6CG2E:@?]”k^AmkAm|@DE C646?E=J[ z=6@A76C DA62C962565 2 F?:BF6 :?E6CDE2E6 A2CE?6CD9:A H:E9 4@?D6CG2E:@? @C82?:K2E:@?D :? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 E92E 92D 96=A65 6DE23=:D9 2 ?6H A@AF=2E:@? @7 DE2E6 6?52?86C65 t2DE6C? E:86C D2=2>2?56CD @? 2 s(# H:=5=:76 >2?286>6?E 2C62] x? 255:E:@?[ z=6@A76C 92D H@C<65 H:E9 E96 r@==23@C2E:G6 E@ r@>32E E96 x==682= %C256 @? %FCE=6D E@ 56G6=@A C6A=246>6?E 4@DED FD65 E@ 96=A =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 4@>32E EC277:4<:?8 @7 ':C8:?:2’D ?2E:G6 DA64:6D] w6 92D 2=D@ 56G6=@A65 2 A2CE?6CD9:A H:E9 ':C8:?:2 %649 H:E9 2 8@2= @7 :?7@C>:?8 923:E2E C6DE@C2E:@? 2?5 DA64:6D 4@?D6CG2E:@? @7 E96 t2DE6C? 96==36?56C[ E96 =2C86DE D2=2>2?56C :? }@CE9 p>6C:42]k^Am kAmpD $E2E6 w6CA6E@=@8:DE[ z=6@A76C 92D 2=D@ 56G6=@A65 7:G6 DA64:6D 8F:56D 2G2:=23=6 7@C AFC492D6 @? E96 s6A2CE>6?E’D H63D:E6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Having heard good and bad about data centers, a citizen asked members of the Board of Supervisors if they would put their name and seat behind… 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever VMI's 70-point margin of defeat eclipsed a 67-0 loss to Cincinnati in 1953. Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown James Franklin isn’t resorting to pulling up bulletin board material to get Virginia Tech ready for Saturday’s noon contest against Old Domini…