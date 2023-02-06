The following Scott Memorial Middle School students made the principal’s list for perfect attendance for the second nine weeks:
Bard, Brysan Scott 8th Grade
Burks, Preston Davon 6th Grade
Cabal Gonzalez Alan Avimael 6th Grade
Cline, Avery Grace 7th Grade
Cook, Ryleigh Elizabeth 8th Grade
Cooper, Jemma Riley 6th Grade
Cregger, Colton Lee 8th Grade
Dalton, Knox O’Neal 7th Grade
Davis, Alora Iridessa 7th Grade
Davis, Noah Channing 8th Grade
De La Garza, Mya 7th Grade
Delp, Mckenzie Kaye 7th Grade
Dice, William Micheal 7th Grade
Dickinson, Carlton Andrew 7th Grade
Dickinson, Tianna Carly 6th Grade
Esqueff, Eli Mason/Wingate 6th Grade
Faulkner, Emma Rose 8th Grade
Foster, Allie Nicole 7th Grade
Fox, Haley Loren 8th Grade
Frazier, Brayden Matthew 7th Grade
Gilman, Charles Nash 7th Grade
Grimes, William Trent 6th Grade
Hall, Oliver Michael 6th Grade
Hoback, Jeffrey Christopher 7th Grade
Hylton, Addison Breann 8th Grade
Justice, Jacob Isaiah 7th Grade
Kennedy, Mason Lee-Watson 6th Grade
Lane, Levi Michael 6th Grade
Lane, Madison Faithe 7th Grade
Lauria-Leighton, Jilli-Anne Syrah 8th Grade
Lawson, Logan Colt 8th Grade
Linkous, Lindsay Ann 8th Grade
Melton, Hadley Marie 6th Grade
Midkiff, Audrey-Kate Leah 7th Grade
Moore, Jaxson Burress Lee 6th Grade
Morris, Madalyn Reese 8th Grade
Musser, Emily Faith 7th Grade
Noriega, Jade Isabella 7th Grade
Pannell, Brandon Kyle 8th Grade
Patton, Julie Aniston 6th Grade
Proffitt, Lakota Faithe 7th Grade
Sexton, Chloe Shea 7th Grade
Smith, Temperence Raeann 7th Grade
Stiltner, Emma Bliss 8th Grade
Taylor, Keaton Andrew 6th Grade
Travis, Shaylee Chantel 7th Grade
Umberger, Brycelyn Faith 8th Grade
Wheeler, Jeremiah Andrew 7th Grade
Williams, Dawson Mark 8th Grade
Windon, Dannon Chase 8th Grade
Wolfe, Mia Paige 8th Grade